Golden Gems To Open Store in West County Center

The pink, disco-ball laden storefront will open later this spring

By on Wed, Feb 22, 2023 at 1:45 pm

click to enlarge Golden Gems is expanding to west county.
COURTESY PHOTO
Golden Gems is expanding to west county.

West County Center is going to get a little bit cooler: Golden Gems announced it will be opening a storefront there in April 2023.

"We're going to the mall, baddies!" Golden Gems wrote in the Instagram post making the announcement. "We are so effing excited to announce the opening of our third store at West County Mall! We can't wait to bring the Golden Gems vibes to more baddies in STL and keep on inspiring badasses everywhere to take up space and live unapologetically."

Typically decked out in pink with tons of disco balls, Golden Gems is an irreverent shop  primarily known for its graphic tees and sweatshirts with messages such as "Make Cool Shit Take No Shit," or "Midwest Honey The Baddest Babe in the USA." In addition to clothes, the store sells home goods, such as candles, trays, blankets and wall art.

Golden Gems also caters to those with a more esoteric side by offering crystals and a line of zodiac related products. And if you like kink, you can pick up a riding crop or flogger whip among the sex toys.

If you are a baddie in need of a job, Golden Gems is also hiring at all three locations, the post says.

Golden Gems already has locations at 3108 Locust Street and in City Foundry.

About The Author

Rosalind Early

Rosalind is the editor-in-chief of the Riverfront Times. She formerly worked for Washington University's alumni magazine and St. Louis Magazine. In 2018, she was selected as a Rising Leader of Color by the Theatre Communications Group. In 2014, she was selected as an Emerging Leader by FOCUS St. Louis. Her work...
