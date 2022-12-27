Golfers: Welcome the New Year With Forest Park’s Frozen Open

If you're a golfer, you want to be at it all the time. It's just the mentality of the game. So waking up kind of early on the first day of the year and gathering up your irons, putters and drivers to play in the cold isn't a problem. It's a delight. If that's you, the place to head is St. Louis city's only public course, the Norman K. Probstein Golf Course in Forest Park (6141 Lagoon Drive, 314-367-1337), for the Frozen Open four-person scramble.



The $200-per-team cost covers a nine-hole green fee, a coffee and doughnut breakfast, two drink tickets for on-course beverages and lunch. The fun tees off at 10 a.m. on Sunday, January 1.

