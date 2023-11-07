Good Samaritan Stops Burglar by Trashing His Bike, Taking His Beer

Overland Police have now placed Eduardo Salazar under arrest

By on Tue, Nov 7, 2023 at 6:00 am

click to enlarge Booking photo for Eduardo Salazar.
Courtesy Overland PD
Booking photo for Eduardo Salazar.

A good Samaritan in Overland attempted to thwart a burglar this past weekend by throwing the burglar's getaway bicycle in a dumpster.

According to Overland Police, a man named Eduardo Salazar broke the front window of an apartment on Page Avenue and nabbed $2,800 in cash from a nightstand. Several people in the area told police they saw Salazar enter the apartment through the window.

One of the witnesses took matters into his own hands. Having seen Salazar arrive on a bike and recognizing him from a previous encounter, the witness threw Salazar’s bike into a dumpster. When Salazar emerged from the apartment, the good Samaritan confronted him about the burglary and refused to give him the bike back. He also took a beer from Salazar for good measure.

Salazar left the apartment and, presumably sans bike, headed to another nearby residence where he attempted another break-in. Overland Police say they responded to that scene and placed Salazar under arrest.

Salazar, who lives in St. John, denied having anything to do with taking the $2,800 in cash, police say, though he did claim that his bicycle had been "stolen."

He is currently facing felony charges of burglary and stealing. The charges were filed against him Monday.

