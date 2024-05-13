GOP ‘Crazies’ Win the Right to Block Candidates in Missouri County

A group of Republicans refusing to follow the strictures set forth by their party’s far-right wing were kicked off the ballot in one Missouri county last week on the same day that, in another part of the state, a former KKK member fought to remain on the GOP ballot for governor.

On Thursday, in Vernon County in southwestern Missouri, what one strategist calls the “crazies” in the Missouri GOP scored a win in court when a judge barred eight candidates from running as Republicans in the August primary. Judge Gayle Crane’s ruling was a boon for those in the state party advocating that all Republican candidates pass a vetting process before being allowed on the ballot with an R next to their name. In Vernon County, the vetting process involves potential candidates taking a “values survey” as well as having their legal and financial records scrutinized by the central committee.

"The crazies want this," a state GOP insider told the RFT last month. "More broadly, the soul of the Republican Party is at stake here.”

In Vernon County, the eight candidates now booted off the ballot had declined to be vetted. Among that group were five incumbents, including the county treasurer and the police chief of the city of Rich Hill.

The ruling came as a result of a lawsuit filed in March by right-wing political activist Cyndia Haggard, who claimed that the Vernon County clerk had acted improperly in putting the eight unvetted candidates on the ballot. Haggard is represented in the case by attorney Mark McCloskey (yes, that Mark McCloskey).

Not coincidentally, Haggard founded the Republican Association of Central Committees of MO, an organization whose website says it is dedicated to the state's county central committees, which are heavily involved in the candidate vetting process. (One of the organization's other co-founders, Bev Ehlen, recently baked dog poop into brownies and put them on the desks of state legislators; she said she was making a point about school choice.)



In Vernon County, the central committee has ties to a pastor long considered a thought leader in the “White Identity movement” — and who the Anti-Defamation League says helped inspired Olympic bomber Eric Rudolph. Pastor Dan Gayman is a member of the committee, as is at least one other church member, Haggard previously told the RFT.



click to enlarge SCREENSHOT Pastor Dan Gayman is a member of the Republican central committee in Vernon County. His White Identity rhetoric has drawn the attention of the Anti-Defamation League.

In siding with Haggard, Crane wrote that in order to put a candidate on the ballot, the county clerk needs to be given a receipt showing the candidate paid the filing fees to their county party. However, in the case of the eight unvetted candidates, the county party refused their filing fees, therefore there was no receipt to be sent to the clerk.

David Rice, also known as the Hick Christian on Substack, wrote approvingly that the ruling "will lead to an earthquake in politics."

The GOP insider who called those pushing candidate vetting “crazies” agreed the ruling would be consequential, though took a dimmer view of what the consequences would be.

"A rogue judge basically just legalized these county parties implementing a totally arbitrary system for picking candidates,” he says. “A total disgrace. Where is Governor Parson? Where is the state party? There is no leadership here."





click to enlarge COURTESY OF DARRELL MCCLANAHAN Cyndia Haggard, left, conferred with Pastor Dan Gayman in the Vernon County Courthouse as the lawsuit over vetting was heard last month.

The issue of filing fees is also a key factor in the Missouri Republican Party’s effort to boot Darrell McClanahan III from the primary ballot for governor.

McClanahan, who is currently slated to have his name listed atop the Republican primary ballot, made national news when it came to light he had been a member of the KKK, though he said his affiliation was merely an honorary one. A photo of him giving the Nazi salute in front of a burning cross resurfaced as well.

The state GOP subsequently sued both McClanahan and Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft, who oversees state elections, to have McClanahan’s name removed from primary ballots. A hearing in that suit was held in Jefferson City Thursday.

McClanahan now has as his attorney Dave Roland, director of litigation for the Freedom Center of Missouri, whose past and present clients include everyone from the St. Louis Post-Dispatch to pastors ticketed by the city for handing out bologna sandwiches to the homeless.

Roland got involved, he says, because he keeps an eye on pretty much all legal matters involving elections in the state and it looked to him like McClanahan was going to get “railroaded.”

Roland says that at Thursday’s hearing, the lawyer representing Ashcroft showed up and said that they don’t have a position on the matter, implying they were fine with McClanahan getting the boot.

Roland says that he thought McClanahan’s case was an important one to take up because, setting aside the specific candidate here, the idea that a small group of party insiders could kick someone off the ballot is something that he thinks ought to set off alarm bells.

“There is absolutely zero principled reason that if the judge rules against Mr. McClanahan in this situation, that [in the future] pro-Trump officials couldn’t just say, ‘You know what? You're not pro-Trump, if you're not willing to sign a loyalty oath to Donald Trump, you are no longer a part of this party.’”

If McClanahan loses, Roland says, it would give license for “that small handful of insiders” who control political parties to eliminate whoever they wanted from contention before voters even had a chance to cast a ballot one way or another.

Roland believes that the law is on McClanahan’s side here. Crucially, unlike in the case of the eight candidates in Vernon County, the party accepted his filing fee.

“They've got buyer's remorse. They regret their decision,” Roland says. “Missouri law doesn't provide any mechanism that allows them to take back their decision.”

Roland also points out that the state party is asking the judge to issue an injunction blocking McClanahan’s run. But typically a judge only issues an injunction in order to prevent some sort of irreparable harm. In court, Roland wondered aloud how the party is harmed if McClanahan's candidacy is a dud at the ballot box.

“How is the party harmed by virtue of the fact that almost no one in their party wants to vote for this guy?” Roland says.

Although Roland acknowledges that the judge who booted the eight candidates off the ballot in Vernon County is on firmer legal ground than those attempting to remove McClanahan, that doesn’t mean he’s a fan of candidate vetting. He says that to his mind, it harkens back to American politics more than 100 years ago when it was party insiders, rather than voters, who picked the candidates to run in the general election.

“The reason that we have primary elections is because people got justifiably sick and tired of party bosses picking their preferred nominees for elections,” he says. “That was a huge problem all throughout the 19th century.”

In Vernon County, the attorney representing the county clerk told the Kansas City Star they are still weighing next steps. In the McClanahan matter, attorneys have until Tuesday to submit further filings to the court.