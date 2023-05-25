Got Something to Say? The RFT Wants to Hear From You!

You could appear in our new weekly opinion column

By on Thu, May 25, 2023 at 2:48 pm

Get to typing!
Photo by Windows
Get to typing!
At the RFT, we're always trying to elevate community voices. So we created a forum just for you with our weekly Vox Populi column. Got something you want to get off your chest that you can say in 600 to 700 words? Then send it our way!

What kind of writing are we looking for? Well, it has to be about St. Louis, or at least the state of Missouri. If you're from the nearby Metro East, we'll consider that too.

The writing needs to be in the first person and can be about anything that you think would interest other people. You could share a first-person account of how a new Missouri law is affecting you. It can be about something that makes you say, "Only in St. Louis." You can talk about your passion for a St. Louis food or your lack of passion for it.

Pieces we aren't interested in: Anything ChatGPT or its kind had a hand in writing. Anything that has no tie to St. Louis or the region. (National politics are infuriating for everyone but definitely outside our scope.) Anything that you could also submit to a Penthouse forum. (Please don't make me bleach my computer.)

Think you have something to say? Send your manuscript to [email protected]
