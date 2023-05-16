Gov. Parson to Appoint New St. Louis Circuit Attorney by Friday

But questions remains about who's in charge 'til then — Wesley Bell or Andrew Bailey

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 4:28 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Governor Mike Parson speaking to reporters after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced her resignation.
RYAN KRULL
Governor Mike Parson speaking to reporters after Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner announced her resignation.

In brief remarks to the media this afternoon, Governor Mike Parson said that St. Louis will have a new circuit attorney by Friday, but left it somewhat murky who is in charge of the office until then.

Parson's remarks follow St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's abrupt resignation this morning. In Gardner's announcement she said that her office was working with St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell "to ensure a comprehensive transition plan is in place" — which many people took as effectively appointing Bell to lead her office amid the transition.

But others pointed out (and Bell's own spokesman seemed to acknowledge) that it's unclear if she had the authority to do that. And it's remains, in some ways, equally unclear who is currently in charge of the office.

Parson said that the Attorney General Andrew Bailey's office will have a presence in the circuit attorney's office, though he stressed Bailey will be in "assist mode."

"We're not going in there to take over the office. That's not our job. Our job is to go in there until we make this placement," he said.

When asked if he would promise to appoint a Democrat, Parson wouldn't take the bait.

"It's not going to be a political appointee, whether Republican or Democrat. It's about who I think will go in there do the best job in the city of St. Louis.

"There's different groups up here that would like to have their person in that position," Parson continued. "But at the end of the day, it goes back to like when you're picking judges...you get the best candidate you can."

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones has stressed her belief that the best person for the job will not run to hold it in 2024. She issued a statement about her meeting today with Parson, saying in part that she'd "re-emphasized that the appointment should serve as a caretaker for the office who can make much-needed changes without the distraction of re-election politics in 2024."

But Parson didn't seem to prioritize the question. Asked if the appointee needs to promise not to run for re-election, Parson said, "That's going to be up to them."

About Gardner's appointment of Bell to handle the transition, Parson said that he had spoken to Bell last week, but the two had not been in touch since.

Parson's communications director Kelli Jones told reporters, "I don't have a whole lot of information in regards to the Wesley Bell situation today. We were not informed of any of that move."

After taking a handful of questions, Parson ended the press conference as reporters shouted questions asking who is currently in charge of the city circuit attorney's office now.

Parson's remarks were made after he spoke at ribbon cutting for a new building at St. Louis Community College's Forest Park Campus.

UPDATE: Bailey's office said in a statement late this afternoon, "I am sending Deputy Attorney General Judge Bill Corrigan and his team today to immediately start the process of clearing the backlog of cases until the Governor appoints the newest Circuit Attorney."
Related
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner heads to court in April 2023.

Kim Gardner Is Enrolled in a Graduate Nursing Program Even as Staffers Abandon Ship: The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s spokesperson wouldn’t share details about the program or the time commitment

Related
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

Chaos Still Reigns in St. Louis City Circuit Court: Despite Kim Gardner’s resignation last week, there is still a shortage of prosecutors in the 22nd Circuit

Related
Kim Gardner in court.

Kim Gardner Resigns: The embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney spares St. Louis, and herself, a grueling summer

Related
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner at a February 2023 press conference.

Kim Gardner Quits, Leaving Office Two Weeks Early: The St. Louis Circuit Attorney offered her resignation today, effective immediately

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Springfield Student Who Recorded Teacher Using Racial Slur Suspended

By Rosalind Early

A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield.

Kim Gardner Quits, Leaving Office Two Weeks Early

By Ryan Krull

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner at a February 2023 press conference.

Man Shot in Central West End Taco Bell Drive-Thru

By Ryan Krull

The Taco Bell in the Central West End

Missouri Teacher Who Used Racial Slur No Longer Employed With District

By Rosalind Early

An empty classroom

Also in News

St. Louis Weightlifter Breaks 5 State Records at First Competition

By Rosalind Early

Heather Gurnow at her first weight-lifting competition.

Missouri Teacher Who Used Racial Slur No Longer Employed With District

By Rosalind Early

An empty classroom

Missouri GOP Celebrates Moms With Anti-Trans Tweet

By Rosalind Early

Missouri GOP Celebrates Moms With Anti-Trans Tweet

Springfield Student Who Recorded Teacher Using Racial Slur Suspended

By Rosalind Early

A student recorded a teacher discussing a racial slur in class at Glendale High School in Springfield.
More

Digital Issue

May 10, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us