Man Dies in Gravois Park After Police Use Taser on Him Twice

Police responded after the man got violent with paramedics

By on Fri, Jul 14, 2023 at 2:31 pm

The incident occurred a little before 9 p.m. Thursday.
RFT FILE PHOTO
An unidentified man died after being tased by police last night in the Gravois Park neighborhood.

According to an SLMPD incident report, a little before 9 p.m., police were called to a home on the 3700 block of Minnesota Avenue to assist EMS workers dealing with a man who had turned violent. Police say they found the man in the back of the house laying in a stairway leading to the basement, nude and disoriented.

When police ordered the man out the stairwell, he attempted to flee out the front of the house. He tripped and fell into a fence. He then freed himself from officers attempting to handcuff him.

The man tripped a second time, this time over a bicycle. An officer fired her Taser, which struck the man in the back.

As officers again tried to handcuff the man, the officer again used her Taser, this time deploying it in what is called a "drive stun," meaning that the device is placed directly on the skin of the person it is being used against.

The suspect, now in handcuffs, became unresponsive. A police officer began CPR until the paramedics already on the scene took over.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead at 1:48 a.m. Friday morning.

The officer who fired her Taser is 27-years-old and has been with the SLMD for four years.

This is a developing story, and we will update it when we know more.
