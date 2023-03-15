'Gross Power Grab': Kim Gardner Fires Back at Attorney General

The embattled circuit attorney filed to have Andrew Bailey's attempt to remove her from office dismissed

By on Wed, Mar 15, 2023 at 8:32 am

click to enlarge File photo of Kim Gardner.
DANNY WICENTOWSKI
File photo of Kim Gardner.

Last night in three court filings that came in about two and a half hours before their deadline, embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner called the state attorney general's efforts to remove her a "gross power grab, an affront to the liberties of all Missourians."
Related
Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner at today's press conference.

St. Louis Circuit Attorney Faces the Press, Refuses to Resign: Kim Gardner insists that her office sought to revoke the bond for Daniel Riley, who is accused of maiming a visiting teen

Gardner's court filings were in response to Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey's quo warranto petition filed on February 23 seeking to remove her from office. She had until midnight last night to respond.

The quo warranto is considered an "extraordinary remedy" designed to remove state officials who are unfit or unable to do their job. Bailey's filing slammed Gardner for not prosecuting cases and for letting others "languish" in the court system unresolved. He also accused Gardner's office of leaving victims in the dark about the status of cases they were involved in and allowing a backlog to build up of thousands of applications for charges submitted by police.

Gardner's office has approximately five assistant circuit attorneys handling all the homicide and violent crime cases. Last week, her chief trial assistant Marvin Teer announced he was leaving the office as well.

For years critics have been voicing complaints about how Gardner's office handles cases. But the effort to remove her from office quickly began gaining momentum in February after 21-year-old Daniel Riley drove recklessly and caused a car crash that cost teenage athlete Janae Edmondson her legs. Riley was out on bond for armed robbery, and he had violated the terms of his bond dozens of times. Many blamed Gardner for Riley not being in jail.
Related
Janae Edmondson's speak at Daniel Riley's detention hearing.

Janae Edmondson's Parents Urge St. Louis Judge To Keep Daniel Riley in Jail: "The car was going so fast, it took my daughter out of my arms," her father said

One of Gardner's filings last night was a motion asking Judge John P. Torbitzky to dismiss Bailey's case. The motion to dismiss argues that the allegations contained in Bailey's quo warranto petition amount to only allegations of negligence, but that the statute under which the petition was filed states that in order for an official to be removed from office the person must have engaged in "a corrupt intentional act of misconduct or a corrupt intentional failure to act in the performance of official duties."

"[Bailey] does not accuse Ms. Gardner of any actual intentional acts of fraud or corruption, just bare violations, delays, and unfortunate failures by subordinates in her office," Gardner's motion to dismiss states.

The motion goes on to reference the two prior instances when prosecutors were removed via the quo warranto petition process, saying that Gardner's alleged conduct does not meet the same high bar as both of those cases.

Gardner's filing also argues that if she were to be removed from office, "prosecutors would become subordinate to the Attorney General and removable at a whim."

Gardner filed a second motion last night in which she asked the court to put a pause on Bailey's discovery process until her motion to dismiss the case had been decided on.

In that filing, Gardner accuses Bailey of being overly broad and conducting a "fishing expedition" in his requests to take depositions from CAO staff and other members of city government.

This filing also accused Bailey of having political motivations in his requests for discovery, citing specifically the fact that Bailey asked to see communication between the CAO and the Vera Institute, a New York-based nonprofit that seeks to end mass incarceration.

According to the filing, requests for documents that Bailey sent to Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green yielded 24,000 responsive documents.

Gardner currently has three attorneys representing her in the proceeding: Michael Downey of Webster Groves; Jonathan Sternberg of Kansas City; and Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. of Washington, D.C.

A Harvard law professor, Sullivan has represented many high-profile clients including Michael Brown's family and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.

As of this morning, Judge Torbitzky has not set a date for both parties to meet in court.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We'll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

