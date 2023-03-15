'Gross Power Grab': Kim Gardner Fires Back at Attorney General

Last night in three court filings that came in about two and a half hours before their deadline, embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner called the state attorney general's efforts to remove her a "gross power grab, an affront to the liberties of all Missourians."
The quo warranto is considered an "extraordinary remedy" designed to remove state officials who are unfit or unable to do their job. Bailey's filing slammed Gardner for not prosecuting cases and for letting others "languish" in the court system unresolved. He also accused Gardner's office of leaving victims in the dark about the status of cases they were involved in and allowing a backlog to build up of thousands of applications for charges submitted by police.
Gardner's office has approximately five assistant circuit attorneys handling all the homicide and violent crime cases. Last week, her chief trial assistant Marvin Teer announced he was leaving the office as well.
For years critics have been voicing complaints about how Gardner's office handles cases. But the effort to remove her from office quickly began gaining momentum in February after 21-year-old Daniel Riley drove recklessly and caused a car crash that cost teenage athlete Janae Edmondson her legs. Riley was out on bond for armed robbery, and he had violated the terms of his bond dozens of times. Many blamed Gardner for Riley not being in jail.
"[Bailey] does not accuse Ms. Gardner of any actual intentional acts of fraud or corruption, just bare violations, delays, and unfortunate failures by subordinates in her office," Gardner's motion to dismiss states.
The motion goes on to reference the two prior instances when prosecutors were removed via the quo warranto petition process, saying that Gardner's alleged conduct does not meet the same high bar as both of those cases.
Gardner's filing also argues that if she were to be removed from office, "prosecutors would become subordinate to the Attorney General and removable at a whim."
Gardner filed a second motion last night in which she asked the court to put a pause on Bailey's discovery process until her motion to dismiss the case had been decided on.
In that filing, Gardner accuses Bailey of being overly broad and conducting a "fishing expedition" in his requests to take depositions from CAO staff and other members of city government.
This filing also accused Bailey of having political motivations in his requests for discovery, citing specifically the fact that Bailey asked to see communication between the CAO and the Vera Institute, a New York-based nonprofit that seeks to end mass incarceration.
According to the filing, requests for documents that Bailey sent to Mayor Tishaura Jones and Comptroller Darlene Green yielded 24,000 responsive documents.
Gardner currently has three attorneys representing her in the proceeding: Michael Downey of Webster Groves; Jonathan Sternberg of Kansas City; and Ronald S. Sullivan Jr. of Washington, D.C.
A Harvard law professor, Sullivan has represented many high-profile clients including Michael Brown's family and disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein.
As of this morning, Judge Torbitzky has not set a date for both parties to meet in court.
