Guilty Plea in Molotov Cocktail Attack at St. Charles Sauce on the Side

click to enlarge GOOGLE MAPS Sauce on the Side in St. Charles.

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Rashaad Cotton.

A disgruntled former Sauce on the Side employee pleaded guilty yesterday in federal court to throwing Molotov cocktails at the restaurant in attempted arson.Rashaad Cotton, 25, of St. Louis County admitted that in the early evening of April 30, 2021, he threw his first Molotov cocktail of the night on a suburban street in St. Charles.A short time later, Cotton threw another Molotov cocktail, this time landing it on the northeast side of the Beale Street location of the Sauce on the Side calzone restaurant in St. Charles. He threw a third improvised incendiary device near the front door.According to court filings, Cotton later told authorities he'd been fired the night before, and "he wanted to scare the people at Sauce on the Side because he felt that he wasn't treated fairly."A juvenile participated in the attack with Cotton, throwing another Molotov cocktail at Sauce on the Side's patio area.The restaurant was open at the time and serving customers. Court documents indicate at least one individual sustained injuries.Cotton and the juvenile then fled to Cotton's vehicle. Their speedy getaway was cut short when they crashed into a curb and were arrested.Cotton is scheduled to be sentenced April 19. He faces 5 to 20 years in prison.