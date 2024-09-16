H-E-L-L & N-O, You Can Take That Noise, And Go

Chappell Roan has done it again. This year’s breakout pop star has rocked audiences as her star has skyrocketed to the forefront of pop culture’s collective consciousness. Her music is fast, fun, and not at all shy about diving right into the sexual behaviors that most humans pretend don’t exist outside of their chosen encounters. Chappell Roan took to the red carpet at the MTV Music Video Awards.

As the artist made her way down the red carpet, she was overwhelmed by the sheer volume of photographers crushing in around her, and how much noise they made. At one point, Roan decided she’d had enough, and when a photographer told her to “shut the f_ck up,” she quickly responded.

“Don’t. Not me, b_tch.”

Those who initially witnessed the incident, however, quickly took to social media to share about the incident. Given that it went down in front of cameras to begin with— hi, the incident happened between Roan and a photographer— social media wasn’t even necessary to spread the news of the pop queen’s clapback.

That might sound shocking, but to those who have been following the pop star, it’s no surprise to see Chappell hold firm in her boundaries, and insist that they not be crossed.

This past August, the artist took to Instagram to let the press and her fans alike know that she wouldn’t be tolerating behavior that crosses the line of what she deems to be appropriate. To quote the diva herself, “I don't agree with the notion that I owe a mutual exchange of energy, time, or attention to people I do not know, do not trust, or who creep me out — just because they're expressing admiration.”

With that particular gauntlet having been thrown down in no uncertain terms, one would think that the press and public in general would know better than to try a bi— erm— try a babe.

Alas.

In interviews after the incident, Roan disclosed that her anxiety can get pretty loud when she’s surrounded by so much activity, with so many demands being made of her. She described the red carpet as being “overwhelming” and “scary”. She’s not the only artist who has expressed that the red carpet experience isn’t as glamorous as it seems on the outside looking in.

With that in mind, one has to admire Roan for sticking to her guns, and making it abundantly clear that she is in charge of what she does, and how she’s spoken to. Not only that, but her actions set a precedent.

Millions of women and girls were tuned in. Women and girls who are accustomed to being made to adjust their boundaries and behavior to accommodate entitled weirdos they barely know, because some people weren’t brought up to take the L and keep it moving.

But those women and girls got to watch their new idol push back.

In an era when women are increasingly made out to be the bad guy for sticking to their boundaries— no, they don’t owe you a smile, and aren’t a b_tch if they refuse to comply— it’s refreshing to see a celebrity put her foot down.

“Women don’t owe you sh_t.”

No they don’t.Thank you for taking one for the team, Chappell.