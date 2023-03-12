Hartmann: The Underwhelming Eric Schmitt

Senator Eric Schmitt posted the following pearl of wisdom Friday on his Twitter account:
“In Biden's bloated budget, there's $1.3 billion for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for research on roadway fatalities and injuries. Part of that research? Developing a female crash test dummy to ‘address gender equity in crash testing.’ Beyond parody.”
In Biden's bloated budget, there's $1.3 billion for the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration for research on roadway fatalities and injuries.— Senator Eric Schmitt (@SenEricSchmitt) March 10, 2023
Part of that research? Developing a female crash test dummy to "address gender equity in crash testing." Beyond parody. pic.twitter.com/7fzXGzZwos
Actually, it’s Schmitt who’s beyond parody. It seems that the phrase “gender equity” tripped Schmitt’s anti-woke alarm, prompting his reflex to ridicule whoever was associated with it.
To better understand this phenomenon, try knocking on a wall and see how your dog reacts.
When it turned out that the guilty woke party was President Joe Biden, Team Schmitt must have been euphoric. What an opportunity for the Republican Senate caucus’s largely invisible caboose to capture even a moment’s fleeting notice.
But about those crash test dummies: In the rational world, they make a great deal of sense and represent a long-overdue advance in vehicle safety across the nation. And, yes, gender equity.
Since “Sierra Sam” debuted in 1949 as the father of all crash test dummies, a consequential gender gap has existed in what the testing industry terms “seat evaluation tools.” It’s understandable that “Sierra Samantha” wasn’t rolled out along with Sam. But three quarters of a century later, it is unfathomable that almost all the dummies in use are designed to measure the impact of crashes on average male bodies. And that matters.
Consider this from the World Economic Forum:
“Surely a body is a body, you may think, why does this matter? It matters because, on average, females are shorter and lighter than males, with different muscle strengths, torso, hip and pelvis shapes to men. And these differences can significantly change how our bodies react to the impact of a car crash.”
It was not until last year that Swedish engineers implemented a dummy based on the body of an average woman, the BBC reports. The closest tool used previously was a dummy designed to replicate a 12-year-old boy’s body. This female one — 5’3” tall and 137 pounds — has “sensors and transducers within the dummy [to] provide potentially lifesaving data, measuring the precise physical forces exerted on each body part in a crash event.”
And there was this information from across the pond:
“When a woman is in a car crash, she is up to three times more likely to suffer whiplash injuries in rear impacts in comparison with a man, according to U.S. government data. Although whiplash is not usually fatal, it can lead to physical disabilities — some of which can be permanent.”
Far be it from me to suggest that Schmitt add to his reading list an outlet employing as many large words as the BBC. Translating them to MAGA-ese would be prohibitive to the taxpayers.
But Schmitt’s most recent disgorgement on Twitter confirms that there’s pretty much no depth to which he will not sink in pursuit of cheap political gain. Even across party lines, many once regarded Schmitt as thoughtful and reasonable when he was a state senator. And they didn’t recognize him as an android.
During the 2022 election campaign for U.S. Senator, though, Schmitt developed MAGA Tourette’s, which his apologists rationalized as a necessary evil. The Republican Party has become overrun in Missouri with crazy MAGA types, the theory goes, so Schmitt had to speak their language to get elected. But privately, he would assure friends that he didn’t mean it.
Well, the man now known as Senator Schmitt still speaks with that forked tongue. If the “real” Eric Schmitt is going to emerge — with a goal of, say, 25 percent of the reasonableness of Senator Roy Blunt, his predecessor — when’s that happening?
So far, it hasn’t. Everyone expecting the emergence of the old Eric Schmitt has been sorely disappointed. To the contrary, Schmitt has made a fool of himself even among his own party’s Senators, right out of the gate.
Schmitt “irked” two colleagues — Senators Thom Tillis (R-N.C.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) — by making an unusual and intemperate request that they give up prized seats for him on the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to Politico. Both declined, and the Senate voted to deny Schmitt a waiver he had requested (and would have needed since Missouri’s other Senator (Josh Hawley) already serves on the committee).
But at least that story garnered Schmitt a headline or two. The next notable one didn’t come until a couple weeks ago with his recent appearance at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference, a.k.a. CPAC. Schmitt has spoken there before, but this year’s poorly attended event had convened under a cloud.
CPAC founder and chief organizer Matt Schlapp is embroiled in two lawsuits filed by Carlton Huffman, a former staffer on Herschel Walker’s unsuccessful Republican Senate campaign in Georgia. More than a few prominent conservatives avoided this year’s conference after Huffman said the following on video, as quoted in the Daily Beast:
“Matt Schlapp grabbed my junk and pummeled it at length, and I’m sitting there thinking what the hell is going on, that this person is literally doing this to me.”
No less a microphone junkie than Hawley failed to attend the conference for the first time in several years, with no reference to the accusations, of course. But Schmitt was happy to rub shoulders (that’s all) with Schlapp. Schmitt did get a moment of attention in the right-wing media for having shown up and taken shots at Dr. Anthony Fauci.
These are tough times for publicity-starved politicians in Washington, D.C. No meaningful legislation will advance in either chamber of Congress since a divided government assures that nothing of consequence gets to Biden’s desk. So, you’d expect senators to rely a bit more heavily on pronouncements of home-state interest.
Not Schmitt. The 15 press releases issued by his office in his first two months mostly call for Biden to get off his lawn. St. Louis hasn’t even been mentioned.
Of the 15 releases, 10 were political attacks on Biden over the Chinese spy balloon, his “out of touch” budget, student loan relief, border policy and so forth. Four releases reported Schmitt’s staff hirings and consolation-prize committee assignments.
Only one Missouri event in two months has risen to the level of an official news release from Schmitt: He issued a one-paragraph statement of prayers for a Kansas City police officer who died along with his canine partner and a pedestrian in a traffic accident after a motorist ran a red light at excessive speed.
It's fine that Schmitt hasn’t chosen to weigh in when that all-too-familiar scenario happens in St. Louis. We don’t need the publicity.
Yet, even in these terrible times of partisan dysfunction, this region or state could benefit from having a senator concerned with more than lighting a blowtorch “to turn the heat up on Biden Democrats,” as Schmitt promised in a famous MAGA-themed campaign ad. The bar is really low for this guy, especially since fellow insurrectionist Hawley makes up the other half of this sorry delegation.
Schmitt at least needs to rise to the level of a dummy.
Ray Hartmann founded the Riverfront Times in 1977.
