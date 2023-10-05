Has Jeff Roorda Joined the 'War on Police' By Suing His Former Union?

One of the foremost defenders of embattled St. Louis-area police officers appears to have gone from backing the blue to taking their asses to court.
Jeff Roorda, we hardly knew ye.
The often-bombastic former business manager of the St. Louis Police Officers Association filed suit yesterday against his own former police union, saying they breached his contract and interfered with his performance.
In his lawsuit, Roorda says he entered into a two-year contract with the union in April 2020, and was set to get a base salary of $91,500 a year, plus raises equivalent to whatever officers in the field got, plus a $1,000 bonus.
Now, what's kind of weird is that he isn't claiming he never got those funds. Instead, months after that contract ran out, as the RFT first reported, in September 2022, he was axed by the union.
Months earlier, the union had chosen not to renew his contract — a fact reported in the media at the time. Roorda explained the lack of contract renewal as a formality because he was running for office and neither party wanted to lock in. (He lost.)
But now, oddly, he's suggesting that no one chose not to renew the contract. Instead, his lawsuit claims, the contract was subject to "automatic renewal." And then, five months later, the union put him on leave and stopped paying him. In short, he was breached!
In his telling, it was apparently all to mollify St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, who had refused to give Roorda a seat at the table after (among other things) he tweeted "Happy Alive Day, Darren!" to Ferguson officer Darren Wilson on the fifth anniversary of Michael Brown's death and claimed then-President Barack Obama had blood on his hands after a sniper killed Dallas police officers at a 2016 Black Lives Matter rally.
And so, even though it appears he wasn't under contract, he's suing for breach of contract, and asking that the police union be forced to keep paying him from October 2022 to April 2024 — a balance due, in his estimation, of more than $393,000, along with $100,000.00 for "the estimated damage to reputation and diminished employment opportunities" and $100,000 in legal fees for his lawyers. Never mind that Roorda wasn't actually doing the work of business manager of the St. Louis police union from October 2022 on, a situation that has led to relations between the St. Louis Police and City Hall being marginally less toxic (although surely that is mere coincidence). He's now coming after the police.
And as we wait for the legal battle to play out in St. Louis Circuit Court, we eagerly anticipate Roorda's next book. After detailing how police were unfairly demonized in his previous tome, Ferghanistan: The War on Police, we may be next treated to My Struggle: How the Police Breached My Contract and Damaged My Reputation. It could be a best-seller!
After all, many people are skeptical of the police these days. Roorda switching sides from rabid police defender to money-hungry police critic? Surely Soros got to him.
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed