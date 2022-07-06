Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Has St. Louis Literary Magazine River Styx Reached the End?

Funding cuts and staff shortages have put the future of the magazine in peril

By on Wed, Jul 6, 2022 at 12:25 pm

click to enlarge Jan Garden Gastro gives a music and spoken word performance of La Prose du Transsiberien, a 1913 book by Blaise Cendrars. - PAUL NEUENKIRK, VIA JAN GARDEN CASTRO
PAUL NEUENKIRK, VIA JAN GARDEN CASTRO
Jan Garden Gastro gives a music and spoken word performance of La Prose du Transsiberien, a 1913 book by Blaise Cendrars.

In the late 1960s, a group of young poets formed a new literary community in St. Louis.

Poet Dan Spell had just returned to St. Louis in 1969 after spending four years in the Navy.

In search of fellow poets, Spell made fliers and put them on trees around his apartment and tacked them onto Washington University bulletin boards. "Poetry reading at 6010 Pershing — second floor," they read.

What followed would send a community of writers down a path that would transform St. Louis' literary scene.

A group of young poets — Spell, Michael Castro, Jan Garden Castro, Howard Schwartz and more — crammed into Spell's Central West End apartment at 6010 Pershing Avenue for poetry jam sessions.

Fueled by "the countercultural spirit in the air" and "by fast food and circulating six-packs, by jugs and joints," they'd go round and round, reading poems into late night or early morning, according to a 1987 essay by the late Michael Castro. Castro became St. Louis' first poet laureate in 2015.

The poets didn't assemble in Spell's apartment to dissect the poetry line by line, nor did they wish to critique it. They were there to "sound the poetry," Castro wrote, to "breathe it, to become energized by it."

The informal gatherings at Spell's apartment evolved into a radio show called River Styx Poets on KDNA-FM. The founders named the show after an infernal river in Greek mythology that serves as a barrier between the realm of the living and the underworld. According to Castro's account, they wanted the name to suggest the poets' underground status in "the poetic pecking order" and their close location to the Mississippi River. In 1975, they started River Styx magazine, now one of the oldest literary magazines in Missouri.

Jan Garden Castro, an art historian and poet now based in New York City, tells the RFT that the founders sought to create something lively, multicultural and interdisciplinary. Garden Castro served as the main editor of the magazine from 1976 to 1986. She and Castro were married from 1972 to 1979.

She says they sought to create something with an essence. What essence were they looking for?

"There are as many answers to that as there are great poems," Garden Castro says.

Whatever essence River Styx found, it resonated.

River Styx published some of the nation's biggest writers, sometimes before their names were well known. Its contributors included U.S. poet laureates, Pulitzer Prize winners, National Book Award winners and Nobel laureates. River Styx also became known for its multiple reading series that drew world-renowned writers to St. Louis.

However, after more than 100 issues and 47 years, the River Styx seems to have lost its flow.

Full text

next

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
More
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]
That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

That Viral 'Basement House' in Illinois Was Sold [PHOTOS]

Trending

F*ck This Sh*t It Is Too F*cking Hot in St. Louis

By Jaime Lees

F*ck This Sh*t It Is Too F*cking Hot in St. Louis (2)

Hartmann: Greater St. Louis Inc Needs To Ditch Its Real Estate Side Hustle

By Ray Hartmann

Jason Hall is the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. and oversees Arch to Park Equity Fund LLC.

Drove of Kittens Pushes St. Louis-Area Cat Rescue to the Brink

By Benjamin Simon

Tim, who helps run the cat rescue, Catty Shack, with his family, plays with some kittens.

St. Louis Was One Big Dumpster Fire Last Night

By Monica Obradovic

St. Louis Fire Department responded to 75 dumpster fires over the Fourth of July.

Also in News

Hartmann: Greater St. Louis Inc Needs To Ditch Its Real Estate Side Hustle

By Ray Hartmann

Jason Hall is the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. and oversees Arch to Park Equity Fund LLC.

Missouri Voter Registration Deadline Looms

By Jenna Jones

It's almost time.

Missouri Voting Rights Groups Push Back Against New Voter ID Law

By Jenna Jones

Allisa Simril shows her 8-year-old son, Jonathan Trotter, how to fill in a ballot while voting at the University City recreational complex on April 5.

Missouri Man Charged With Filming Child Pornography, Gets Six Years

By Ryan Krull

Thomas F. Eagleton U.S. District Court.
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us