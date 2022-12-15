Hate Crimes In Missouri Rose Nearly 70 Percent in 2021

Hate crimes related to victims' race or ethnicity jumped from 76 incidents in 2020 to 119 in 2021

By on Thu, Dec 15, 2022 at 1:49 pm

click to enlarge Nicholas Proffitt pled guilty to hate and arson charges on Tuesday for torching the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in 2020. - COURTESY CAPE GIRARDEAU POLICE
COURTESY CAPE GIRARDEAU POLICE
Nicholas Proffitt pled guilty to hate and arson charges on Tuesday for torching the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in 2020.

The number of hate crime incidents reported to law enforcement agencies in Missouri jumped by almost 70 percent in 2021 with the majority of incidents associated with victims' race, according to new data released by the FBI today.

Last year, 119 Missourians reported they were targeted for their race, ethnicity or ancestry, up from only 76 race-related hate crimes in 2020.

“This spike is alarming regardless of whether there were more incidents or because more victims were willing to report it,” Special Agent in Charge Jay Greenberg of the FBI St. Louis said in a statement.

The FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Program analyzes hate crime data submitted by thousands of U.S. law enforcement agencies every year. In Missouri, 481 out of 591 law enforcement agencies in the state submitted hate crime data.

All hate crimes are categorized by type. After race, hate crimes related to sexual orientation were the most prevalent in Missouri and doubled from 2020 to 2021, rising from 16 to 33.

Hate crimes related to victims’ religion also doubled from 14 to 22. In one of the latest examples of this, Nicholas Proffitt of Cape Girardeau pled guilty on Tuesday to torching the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center in 2020 during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan.

Like Proffitt, the vast majority of all hate crime offenders are white. Out of 201 offenders whose race was known in 2021, 123 were white. Most offenses were associated with simple assaults and occurred in or around homes.

National and statewide hate crime data can be viewed on the FBI’s website.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Monica Obradovic
Scroll to read more Missouri News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Amber McLaughlin Is Next on Missouri's Execution List

By Ryan Krull

Amber McLaughlin was found guilty of murdering an ex-girlfriend.

Customer Shoots St. Louis KFC Employee After Corn Dispute

By Monica Obradovic

KFC ironically had no photos of corn on its website

How St. Mary's Notched a Deal to Stay Open — For Now

By Benjamin Simon

St. Mary's Statue

St. Louis May Be Getting 8 Inches (The Unsexy Kind) Next Week

By Jenna Jones

This could be us, but the weather's always playin'.

Also in News

Chase Bank Opens Branch in North St. Louis

By Benjamin Simon

Chase Bank celebrated the ribbon cutting of its newest St. Louis branch in the Covenant Blu-Grand Center neighborhood.

St. Mary's High School Secures 3-Year Lease With Archdiocese

By Benjamin Simon

Two students stand in a hallway in St. Mary's.

Motives of Woman Suing St. Louis Police Questioned in Court

By Ryan Krull

An email from Laura Jones to her brother, containing a photo by Lawrence Bryant for the St. Louis American, entered into evidence.

Veteran of New York, Chicago Police to Take Over as St. Louis Chief

By Ryan Krull

Incoming Police Chief Robert Tracy at City Hall
More

Digital Issue

December 14, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us