Having a Purpose Can Make You Less Lonely, Wash. U. Researcher Finds

click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO Patrick Hill studies how having a sense of purpose impacts your life.

If you're feeling lonely, ask yourself, "What's my purpose?" If you're not sure, then finding out may be what you're actually missing.

Patrick Hill, an associate professor of psychological and brain sciences at Washington University, studies how people cultivate purpose in their lives. One thing that he's observed: Folks who have a purpose are less lonely, even as they age. He's seen this by crunching data on several studies including the St. Louis Personality and Aging Network, a longitudinal study on well-being launched in 2007.

Recently he joined forces with colleagues in Switzerland and the Netherlands to crunch the data of a 2,300-person survey that the Swiss government did and found international parallels. This interview has been edited for clarity and length.

How does having a purpose make you less lonely?

The way that we typically define having a sense of purpose is that you have this direction that guides you in your daily activities to your longer-term goals. And if you think of it that way, a lot of us feel more purposeful on days in which we're interacting with others. It may be difficult to pursue this big life aim without connecting with people.

So we could derive purpose from each other?

We've asked thousands of people over the years, "What is your purpose in life?" A lot of people mentioned it with respect to social contacts. Maybe it's that they're helping others in need. Sometimes social connections play out within the workplace that you're trying to be a better administrator or a better manager.

How do you find a purpose?

It's important to remember, one's purpose doesn't have to be this big, world-breaking thing. I think a lot of people get daunted [and think], "I need to do something that changes the world or cures a disease." It can be something that others may view as small but something that you view as important and valuable and self-defining. We hear from people for whom gardening can be a really important part of their purpose.

So you may just stumble on it?

In our years of interviewing, there have been at least three different ways that people have mentioned. One is to be proactive and explore and try new things. Another way is through reflecting and reacting to major events. And the final way we've seen people talking about it is a role model, social-learning route.

Any advice for people who are feeling adrift and purposeless?

I hear from a lot of people who read press releases about my papers, and they're almost in an existential crisis after, like, "Oh gosh, I don't have this." We like to remind them that a lot of us are always exploring and trying to figure out what our purpose and direction is, so they're not alone.