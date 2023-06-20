Hawley and Schmitt Have Cori Bush Longing for Days of Roy Blunt

"I'm in a tough spot," the congresswoman said of her counterparts in the Senate

By on Tue, Jun 20, 2023 at 11:13 am

Though she didn't mention them by name, Congresswoman Cori Bush (D-St. Louis) is so exasperated by Missouri's current two senators, Josh Hawley and Eric Schmitt, that she longs for the days of Roy Blunt.

Yesterday Bush told reporters during a Juneteenth event that right now she's "in a tough spot" vis-a-vis working with the two Missourians currently in the Senate.

"At least I had Roy Blunt," she said, referring to the two-term senator whose tenure in the Senate overlapped with Bush's in the House of Representatives by two years. "Roy Blunt and I worked so well together. Our offices worked well together. People say 'Republicans, Democrats can’t work together.' We worked so well together. I miss him."

The video was taken by Gregg Palermo, with Spectrum News.

Blunt was generally considered to be a moderate Republican. He chaired President Joe Biden's inauguration committee (a mere two weeks after Hawley egged on the January 6 rioters). In January of this year, a Missouri state representative filed a bill to take the outgoing Blunt to task for being too supportive of same-sex marriage and Ukraine and insufficiently pro-gun — a sign of how far out of step the former senator has fallen with his own party in the state.

The biggest sign of Bush's exasperation with Hawley and Schmitt is the fact that she wasn't even asked about the current senators when she gave the comments about missing Blunt. She'd been asked about who she'd be supporting in the Democratic primary to replace Hawley.

Bush was non-committal about supporting either Marine veteran Lucas Kunce or St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell, indicating she's still looking at both candidates.

However, she was clear about one thing: She's not entering the Senate race.

"I will not be joining," she said. "I'm working right here for St. Louis."
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

