Hazelwood Daycare Sued Over 1-Year-Old's 2nd-Degree Burns

Tiara Cornell is suing the owner of Kids Biz Preparatory, a licensed childcare center in Hazelwood. She says her then 18-month-old son, Jackson, was "negligently supervised" while at the center in May 2019 — and that a hot bottle warmer was left "unguarded" and his proximity. When he pulled on the cord, scalding water poured onto his arm.
"Every safe daycare knows that bottle warmers containing scalding hot liquid must be guarded from access by children at all times," the suit continues. "Kidz Biz Preparatory knew or should have known that the bottle warmer placement posed a danger to Jackson."
Kids Biz Preparatory did not respond to an email seeking comment yesterday.
Cornell's suit alleges negligence, negligent hiring/training and negligent supervision. The lawsuit was filed earlier this month in St. Louis County Circuit Court by Finney Injury Law of Brentwood.
“It is the law and common sense to keep hazardous appliances like bottle warmers away from curious toddlers,” Finney Injury Law attorney Chris Finney said in a statement. “Plain and simple, this entire incident was preventable. Kidz Biz Preparatory simply disregarded all safety laws meant to protect children, like our client’s son, from these severe bottle warmer burns.”
Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.
Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed