Hazelwood Man Found Asleep, Drunk Holding Loaded Firearm

He managed to break one of Missouri's few gun laws

By on Thu, Jul 6, 2023 at 8:03 am

click to enlarge Theontez Sanders booking photo.
Courtesy Hazelwood PD
Theontez Sanders booking photo.

In Missouri, a state where teenagers can legally walk around with firearms in plain view, it can seem at times as if someone needs to go out of their way to run afoul of gun laws.

But a Hazelwood man managed to do just that when police encountered him intoxicated and asleep outside a laundromat in the county, a gun resting atop his dozing chest. He was charged last week Thursday with unlawful use of a weapon for using the gun while intoxicated.

According to a police probable cause statement, on June 6, an officer came upon Theontez Sanders, 22, lying asleep on a bench outside G-Force Laundry on Lindbergh Boulevard.

In addition to being out like a light, Sanders allegedly had a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun resting on his torso. The gun was loaded.

According to police, a can containing an alcoholic beverage was next to him, and his breath and body smelled of booze. A breathalyzer revealed his BAC to be .171.

The weapon was seized from Sanders at that time.

The 22-year-old is also facing a municipal charge for assaulting the officer who secured the gun and then roused him.

While Missouri's gun laws are among the most-lax in the country, the most common charges related to gun possession are against felons  legally barred from having firearms but who are found by police to have them in their possession anyway.

There is also currently a hotly debated proposed law in the city of St. Louis that would make it illegal for individuals to openly carry weapons with a concealed carry permit.

Digital Issue

July 5, 2023

View more issues

