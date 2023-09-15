Nominate your local favorites for Best of St. Louis 2023

Hazelwood Mom Faces Felony Charges for Assaulting Teacher

An irate Jasmine Chamberlain allegedly punched the teacher in the face and then bit her

By on Fri, Sep 15, 2023 at 10:57 am

click to enlarge Hazelwood School District bus.
THOMAS HAWK/FLICKR
Jasmine Chamberlain, 28, faces a Class E felony.
A 28-year-old mom living in Hazelwood has been charged with felony assault for attacking her daughter's substitute teacher.

Prosecutors says Jasmine Chamberlain was upset at the teacher, so she punched her in the face. The teacher punched right back. At that point, according to a probable cause statement by Hazelwood Police, Chambers began to fall, but she grabbed the teacher and dragged her down with her.

"Once on the ground," the statement continues, "the defendant continued to punch the victim and slammed the victim's head into the ground. The defendant then bit the victim on the left breast."

Police say the teacher had to be helped to her feet "due to a balance issue" and that she went to the hospital for treatment.

Chamberlain has been issued a summons and has not yet been booked into custody.

“Physical violence is no solution to our frustrations — and completely out of place in our schools, which should be safe spaces,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said in a statement.

Bell's office says the sentencing range for a Class E Felony is one day up to one year in jail and up to four years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000.

