Hazelwood Woman Charged With Biting St. Louis Cop

Domanique Burnside also supposedly scratched the officer as he attempted to arrest her

By on Fri, Sep 29, 2023 at 6:30 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Booking photo for Domanique Burnside.
Courtesy SLMPD
Booking photo for Domanique Burnside.

A 22-year-old Hazelwood woman is facing a felony after allegedly biting a city police officer.

Prosecutors filed the assault charge against Domanique Burnside yesterday in St. Louis City Circuit Court. The police probable cause statement says that Burnside was at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Brannon Avenue in south city on Thursday morning when a business there called the police on her for allegedly damaging property.

Officers arrived, and as they attempted to take Burnside into custody she bit one of the officers on the face and scratched his arm, according to police.

A warrant was also issued for Burnside's arrest yesterday. She does not currently appear to be in police custody.

Related
Caylen Woods is charged with felony stealing.

St. Louis County Woman Nabbed for Tequila Heist: Caylen Woods allegedly stole 23 bottles from Costco by hiding them in a child carrier and a diaper bag

Related
Escaped Convict on the Loose in South St. Louis Stopped to Take a Selfie

Escaped Convict on the Loose in South St. Louis Stopped to Take a Selfie: Police ask that you not stop to pose for pictures with sex offender Tommy Boyd

Related
Clayton Lawyer Allegedly Attacks Estranged Wife's Companion

Clayton Lawyer Allegedly Attacks Estranged Wife's Companion: Prominent personal injury attorney John Wilbers now faces felony assault charges


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Subscribe to Riverfront Times newsletters.

Follow us: Apple NewsGoogle News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Does Josh Hawley Own More Than One Shirt?

By Monica Obradovic

Does Josh Hawley Own More Than One Shirt?

North County Cop Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted 8 Men

By Ryan Krull

North County Cop Kidnapped, Sexually Assaulted 8 Men

St. Louis Man Charged With Murdering His Wife in the CWE

By Ryan Krull

St. Louis Man Charged With Murdering His Wife in the CWE

Sheriff’s Lawyer Tries to Quash Suit Against Him — By Blaming Sheriff’s Own Deputies

By Ryan Krull

Sheriff Vernon Betts at the Carnahan Courthouse downtown.

Also in News

Would-Be Missouri Governor Didn’t Burn Books — But Says He Totally Would

By Ryan Krull

Hot stuff.

Missouri Pastor Says Autism Is 'Demonic," Can Be 'Cast Out'

By Monica Obradovic

Pastor Rick Morrow of Beulah Church says he knows the key to curing autism.

Missouri AG Sues Dollar General Over Deceptive Pricing

By Ryan Krull

The AG's office has shopped at 147 Dollar Generals in the last 18 months. They kept the receipts.

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

By Jaime Lees

Video of Missouri Stray Goat Attack Goes Viral

Digital Issue

September 27, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us