Hazelwood Woman Charged With Biting St. Louis Cop

click to enlarge Courtesy SLMPD Booking photo for Domanique Burnside.

A 22-year-old Hazelwood woman is facing a felony after allegedly biting a city police officer.

Prosecutors filed the assault charge against Domanique Burnside yesterday in St. Louis City Circuit Court. The police probable cause statement says that Burnside was at the intersection of Arsenal Street and Brannon Avenue in south city on Thursday morning when a business there called the police on her for allegedly damaging property.

Officers arrived, and as they attempted to take Burnside into custody she bit one of the officers on the face and scratched his arm, according to police.

A warrant was also issued for Burnside's arrest yesterday. She does not currently appear to be in police custody.



