Heads Up, Travelers: Three Lanes of I-255 Will Be Closed This Weekend

The lanes won't open up again until Monday morning

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 11:29 am

If you’re headed out of town this weekend, you might want to make sure you leave early to get a jump on whatever bad traffic situation could start happening on Interstate 270/Interstate 255 near Interstate 55.

Starting at 8 p.m. this Friday, April 28, three lanes of I-255 approaching southbound I-55 will be closed so crews can get some painting work done on the bridge.

The ramp from westbound I-255/I-270 to southbound I-55 and the ramp from Lemay Ferry to westbound I-255 will also be closed.

The lanes and ramps are schedule to reopen Monday, May 1 by 5 a.m.

Visit modot.org for details or read the full announcement from MoDot below:

“Drivers who use Interstate 270/Interstate 255 near Interstate 55 will want to consider alternate routes or allow extra time April 28-May 1 as MoDOT will close lanes and ramps as part of on-going bridge rehabilitation.

Weather permitting, crews will close the ramp from westbound I-270/I-255 to southbound I-55 and the ramp from Lemay Ferry to westbound I-270 as well as three lanes on westbound I-255/Interstate 270 at the I-55 interchange. That closure will leave two through lanes open in the area. The lanes close on Friday, April 28 at 8 p.m and ramps close at 9 p.m. The lanes and the ramps will reopen on Monday, May 1 by 5 a.m.

The closures will allow crews to paint the ramps over the interstate.

The detour route for westbound I-270/I-255 ramp to southbound I-55 will be to continue on I-270, exit at Tesson Ferry (Exit #2) and head eastbound on I-270 to take the exit ramp to southbound I-55 (Exit 1A)

The detour for the ramp closure from Lemay Ferry to westbound I-255 will be to continue northbound on Lemay Ferry to Lindbergh, take a left on Lindbergh and follow Lindbergh to I-55. At that point drivers can choose to remain on I-55 or head west on I-270.”
About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
