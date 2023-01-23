Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week

A winter storm is on the way. We're still fine-tuning our forecast, but we're confident that we'll see snow across the area and the Wed morning commute will be a headache. Now is the time to consider adjusting your travel plans #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/KBrdiWeGDf— NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) January 23, 2023
It’s January in the Midwest so it’s not entirely unexpected that there is snow in the forecast this week. Just how much snow we’re going to get, though, is a matter that always seems to be up for debate with local meteorologists.
As of right now (which is midday on Monday), the National Weather Service in St. Louis is saying that the St. Louis area should expect between 3 to 6 inches of snow dropping from late Tuesday into early Wednesday.
The NWS says that though it's still fine-tuning their forecast, meteorologists already know for sure that Wednesday morning commutes “will be a headache,” so if you have a job where you can arrange to work from home this week, now is the time to hit up your boss. The NWS is saying that it expects that highways south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois will see the worst of the commute issues because that is where the heaviest snow is expected to land, based on current projections.
Scott Connell, meteorologist at KSDK, says it will be heavy, wet snow and that it’s expected to let up by lunchtime on Wednesday. The forecast shows that the weather will stay cold and overcast in the days following the storm, too, so it’s likely to stick around for a bit.
Hold on to hope, St. Louis. There are only 56 days until spring. Soon life will be sunshine and baseball and gardens and flowers. We just have to get through this last bit of dreary January first.
