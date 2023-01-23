Heavy Snow Is Coming to St. Louis Again This Week

Expect 3 to 6 inches in the St. Louis area

By on Mon, Jan 23, 2023 at 12:05 pm


It’s January in the Midwest so it’s not entirely unexpected that there is snow in the forecast this week. Just how much snow we’re going to get, though, is a matter that always seems to be up for debate with local meteorologists.

As of right now (which is midday on Monday), the National Weather Service in St. Louis is saying that the St. Louis area should expect between 3 to 6 inches of snow dropping from late Tuesday into early Wednesday.

The NWS says that though it's still fine-tuning their forecast, meteorologists already know for sure that Wednesday morning commutes “will be a headache,” so if you have a job where you can arrange to work from home this week, now is the time to hit up your boss. The NWS is saying that it expects that highways south of I-44 in Missouri and I-70 in Illinois will see the worst of the commute issues because that is where the heaviest snow is expected to land, based on current projections.

Scott Connell, meteorologist at KSDK, says it will be heavy, wet snow and that it’s expected to let up by lunchtime on Wednesday. The forecast shows that the weather will stay cold and overcast in the days following the storm, too, so it’s likely to stick around for a bit.

Hold on to hope, St. Louis. There are only 56 days until spring. Soon life will be sunshine and baseball and gardens and flowers. We just have to get through this last bit of dreary January first.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
Read More about Jaime Lees
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

In Hazelwood's $8.2M Experiment, the Teachers Are Miles Away, on a Screen

By Mike Fitzgerald

Kid staring at screen

So St. Louis: 'I Don’t Wanna Shoot Anyone That Doesn’t Need To Be Shot'

By Anonymous

Downtown St. Louis is so St. Louis.

'Egregious,' 'Negligent' Missouri Jail Must Pay $900K After Detainee Death

By Ryan Krull

The Reynolds County Jail in Centerville, MO.

Hartmann: A Faithful Defense of the Right to an Abortion

By Ray Hartmann

The Reverend Traci Blackmon of the United Church of Christ is one of 13 plaintiffs on a suit filed against Missouri's strict abortion ban today.

Also in News

Hartmann: A Faithful Defense of the Right to an Abortion

By Ray Hartmann

The Reverend Traci Blackmon of the United Church of Christ is one of 13 plaintiffs on a suit filed against Missouri's strict abortion ban today.

Missouri TSA Found More than 200 Guns in Carry-On Baggage Last Year

By Ryan Krull

The TSA at Lambert International Airport has to tell a lot of people they can't fly the friendly skies with a gun.

'Egregious,' 'Negligent' Missouri Jail Must Pay $900K After Detainee Death

By Ryan Krull

The Reynolds County Jail in Centerville, MO.

Josh Hawley Talks Porn — A Lot — in New Ad

By Ryan Krull

Josh Hawley Talks Porn — A Lot — in New Ad
More

Digital Issue

January 18, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us