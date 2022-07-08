Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Highway 44 Shut Down in Both Directions at Big Bend Starting Tonight

Drivers won't necessarily need to find an alternative route, though

By on Fri, Jul 8, 2022 at 1:08 pm



Progress requires sacrifice, and much of St. Louis is going to have to sacrifice quick highway drive times over the weekend because some construction is coming to Highway 44.

All lanes of the interstate will be closed at Big Bend starting at 11 p.m. tonight as MoDOT moves to the next step in replacing the bridge. You won’t need to find an entirely new alternative route, though. Traffic in that area will be routed up and over the ramps there but MoDOT says to expect some slower travel times in that spot.

Three lanes of highway traffic in each direction will be open again by 5 p.m. on Monday, July 11, though one lane in each direction will remain shut down until August.

