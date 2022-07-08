Highway 44 Shut Down in Both Directions at Big Bend Starting Tonight

Next weekend (July 8-11), MoDOT will close both directions of I-44 at Big Bend in Kirkwood to place girders and panels on the bridge over I-44. I-44 traffic routes over ramps. Closure in place by 11 p.m. 7/8 and lanes reopen by 5 a.m. 7/11. Details: https://t.co/4tpssYbKTc pic.twitter.com/sC53cxkg2k