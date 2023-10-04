Hillsdale Employee Faces Criminal Charges for Running Over Fox 2 Journalist

click to enlarge Screengrab from Fox 2 News This screenshot shows Wade Smith's work behind the camera shortly before he was struck by a trailer being pulled by a Hillsdale village staffer.

The man who allegedly ran over a Fox 2 journalist in August has been charged criminally by prosecutors in St. Louis County.

The single misdemeanor charge of operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner was filed this morning against Earl Longmeyer, 57, a Hillsdale village employee.

On August 11, 2023, Fox 2 (KTVI) investigative reporter Mitch McCoy and cameraman Wade Smith went to the small north county municipality to speak to its chairwoman, Dorothy Moore. (The chair of the village is equivalent to a mayor.)

The two were working on another installment in their investigative series "Towed Away," which looks into the practice of municipal governments towing people's cars from their own driveways due to expired tags.

McCoy and Smith were told Moore wasn't at Hillsdale Village Hall, but they recognized her vehicle and, suspecting she was indeed present, decided to see if they could interview her as she left the building.

Fox 2 ran an in-depth segment in September outlining what happened from there. In short, Moore tried to leave out the back door and got into a vehicle with Longmeyer, who was behind the wheel. McCoy and Smith put questions to Moore and filmed her as she left.

As the two drove away, a trailer being pulled by Moore's vehicle struck Smith, knocking him to the ground and leaving him with severe injuries.

According to the charging documents filed against Longmeyer, he was "aware the members of the news media were standing along the passenger side of his vehicle and trailer." But despite that, he "proceeded to drive towards the right at an angle at an excessive speed and to attempt a right turn."

This action left Smith in the path of the trailer. Moore and Longmeyer didn't stop after it knocked Smith to the ground.

Smith's attorney Chet Pleban told the RFT at the time that Smith's injuries were so severe, "bone was sticking out."

"It's gonna take a while to heal. No question about that," Pleban said.

Data from the Post-Dispatch lists Longmeyer as Hillsdale's public works director. He has been a village employee since 1996.



Longmeyer is due in court November 21. The police force of nearby Velda City handled the investigation.