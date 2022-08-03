Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Holly Hills Votes 'Yes' on New Special Business District

More than 62% of registered voters in Holly Hills cast their ballot in the special election

By on Wed, Aug 3, 2022 at 3:11 pm

click to enlarge Holly Hills is a neighborhood in South St. Louis, where residents recently voted for a special business district to generate additional money for the community. - BENJAMIN SIMON
BENJAMIN SIMON
Holly Hills is a neighborhood in South St. Louis, where residents recently voted for a special business district to generate additional money for the community.

Voters packed the polls in Holly Hills to approve a new special business district on Tuesday.

The district passed with nearly 61.9 percent of the vote, totaling 887 yes votes and 545 no votes, according to final, unofficial results.

More than 62.6 percent of registered voters cast their ballot in the Holly Hills special election, an unprecedented amount was triple the average citywide turnout percentage. Across the city, just 24 percent of St. Louis voters cast ballots in the primary Tuesday.

“I couldn't believe the amount of people we reached with this,” Holly Hills Improvement Association President Christa Edelen says the morning after the vote.

On the day of the election, Edelen stood outside a polling location from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. There were so many voters, she says, staffers ran out of electronic ballots –– and then paper ballots.

“There were so many people that cared about the interest of their neighborhood and their community,” she says. “That’s the take I got from it.”
Related
Holly Hills is a neighborhood in South St. Louis, where some residents are calling for a special business district to generate additional money for the community.

South St. Louis Neighborhood Proposes To Tax Itself: Some Holly Hills residents want more security, additional changes. Others have concerns about the proposal.

The district will generate $400,000 for additional services in the neighborhood by taxing homeowners 65 cents per $100 of assessed value. It will cost $247 a year for a home worth $200,000.

Supporters proposed an even split of funds: 30 percent on security, 30 percent on beautification, 30 percent on infrastructure and 10 percent on administration and promotion. The money would add an overnight patrol, trim overgrown medians, update signage and install gates on vehicular entrances around Carondelet Park.

A board of five homeowners and two renters will manage the new district, which must hold monthly public meetings. Each sector, such as security, will have its own 11-person committee board.

The district will start in 2023.

In the weeks leading up to the vote, some residents expressed concerns about increased police presence in the area. Others worried about paying redundant taxes or just paying more taxes in general.

But in the end, the special business district passed comfortably.

Now Holly Hills joins the Central West End, Soulard and Tower Grove South, among other neighborhoods, to have a special business district.

“It's not taking away from our city services, it's adding to them,” Edelen says. “And I think everybody really saw that as a positive.”

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]
Deer Creek near Russell Avenue

'Extreme and Dangerous' Flash Flooding Pounds St. Louis [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]

Trending

The Story Behind the Most Famous Butt in St. Louis

By Rosalind Early

The Story Behind the Most Famous Butt in St. Louis

Cori Bush Crushes Steve Roberts in Missouri Democratic Primary

By Sarah Fenske

U.S. Rep. Cori Bush celebrates her apparent victory at House of Soul in downtown St. Louis on Aug. 2, 2022.

A Missouri Voter's Guide to the Most Batshit Senate Race in History

By Daniel Hill

Mark McCloskey holding a gun in front of his home, Eric Schmitt holding a blow torch and Eric Greitens holding a gun

Trudy Busch Valentine Ekes Out Victory in Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate

By Rosalind Early

Trudy Busch Valentine greets supporters after winning Missouri's Democratic primary.

Also in News

Flash Flooding Up to 5 Inches Possible in St. Louis Area Tonight

By Jaime Lees

Flash Flooding Up to 5 Inches Possible in St. Louis Area Tonight

What the Kansas Abortion Vote Means for Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Dawn Rattan, right, cries and applauds Aug. 2, 2022, at the Kansas for Constitutional Freedom watch party after learning Kansans had defeated a constitutional amendment to remove abortion rights. (Lily O’Shea Becker/Kansas Reflector)

Angry Airline Passenger Refusing to Wear Mask Gets Jail Time, Fine

By Monica Obradovic

American Airlines plane in the sky.

Trudy Busch Valentine Ekes Out Victory in Democratic Primary for U.S. Senate

By Rosalind Early

Trudy Busch Valentine greets supporters after winning Missouri's Democratic primary.
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us