Home Invader Caught With His Pants Down



Early in the morning of Tuesday, September 17th… decisions were made. A St. Louis homeowner woke up to find an intruder standing over him.

That’s generally enough to raise alarm bells, and put someone on edge, right? Like, no further details are needed here to understand the homeowner’s impulse to grab the gun and point it at the person who had not only invaded his home, but then stuck around to watch him sleep.

That’s enough of a creep factor for just about any jury of your peers to say “yeah, I’d probably have pulled the trigger too,” and then carry on with your afternoon like it’s just a normal weekday.

But no.

This home invader?

Left his pants at the door, on the ground, American Idol style.



You read that correctly.

The homeowner opened his eyes in the morning to find a half-naked stranger staring down at him, Donald Duck style.

Reportedly, the homeowner told the nekkid stranger to get out of his home.

Said nekkid stranger said, “You’ll have to shoot me.”

Dear reader, when one has removed one’s trousers and invaded the home of another person, goading that person into firing a bullet at them is not— shall we say— a good idea.

The trigger was pulled. The homeowner defended himself and his property. The Pooh Bear invader was shot, and died later on at a St. Louis hospital due to his injuries.

There is no telling why the intruder was there in the first place, nor why he chose to ditch his pants at the door. There is some speculation that the nekkid bandit was either seriously mentally ill, or else under the influence.

Unfortunately for the buff marauder, Missouri follows the law of “castle doctrine," which allows homeowners to use force when they feel threatened. There will likely be few legal repercussions for the homeowner.

But the invader?

They didn’t exactly get to leave this life with much dignity.

Like…at all.

We could chalk this one up to “play stupid games, win stupid prizes,” I suppose.

In the end, if you must invade a home…please.

At least do your ghost self the favor of leaving your pants on.