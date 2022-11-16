Human Remains Found by Hunter in Jefferson County Linked to Longtime Missing Person

click to enlarge COURTESY JEFFERSON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE Jerry Crew's body was found last week. He was reported missing in April 2021.

Human skulls and bones were found in a Jefferson County wooded area last week.The remains belong to Jerry Crew, 36, a resident of Cedar Hill, who has been reported missing for over a year, having last been seen in April 2021.After a hunter discovered the skull around the 8500 block of Rutledge Road in Dittmer, the county sheriff’s department used dental records to connect them to Crew. The remains were found nine miles from where Crew lived.Before disappearing, Crew was last seen in the home of Anthony Legens, a 36-year-old man at the center of a Riverfront Times cover story.Legens was shot and killed in May 2021 by police while serving a search warrant after Crew went missing. Tanya Gould, 31, was also found dead on the premises.