Hurry: St. Louis Circle K Stations Offering Discounted Gas Today

Save 40 cents per gallon for a few hours this afternoon

By on Fri, Dec 16, 2022 at 10:36 am

click to enlarge Circle K is treating St. Louis area residents to cheaper gas today.
Kzoo Cowboy/FLICKR
Circle K is treating St. Louis area residents to cheaper gas today.

Looking to save money?

Head to Circle K this afternoon.

In honor of Circle K Fuel Day, participating gas stations will take 40 cents per gallon off any gas purchases from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Those interested can cash in on the discount at 300 select locations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri that sell Circle K or Shell brand fuel.

Circle K has about 10 locations in the St. Louis area.

For more information on locations to visit, check out the store locator.

