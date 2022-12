Hurry: St. Louis Circle K Stations Offering Discounted Gas Today

click to enlarge Kzoo Cowboy/FLICKR Circle K is treating St. Louis area residents to cheaper gas today.

Looking to save money?Head to Circle K this afternoon.In honor of Circle K Fuel Day, participating gas stations will take 40 cents per gallon off any gas purchases from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. today. Those interested can cash in on the discount at 300 select locations in Illinois, Iowa and Missouri that sell Circle K or Shell brand fuel.Circle K has about 10 locations in the St. Louis area.For more information on locations to visit, check out the store locator