Illinois Auctioning Off Hundreds of Unclaimed Items Just in Time for the Holidays

Who wouldn't love a dump-body plow truck this Christmas?
Last-minute shoppers hunting for a good bargain, rejoice: The Illinois State Treasurer's Office is auctioning off hundreds of pieces of unclaimed property this week, just in time for the holidays.
The online auction
is slated to run through December 8, with more than 450 pieces of unclaimed property ranging from jewelry to collectible coins to cars all priced to move.
Christmas is rapidly approaching, and you just know the Simpsons
fan in your life would love to live out all their Mr. Plow snow-scooping fantasies with a 2006 IH 7400 dump-body plow truck
, currently going for only $3,750. And what better gift could there be for your favorite safety-minded possessor of clogged arteries than this pile of expired defibrillators
, currently set at just $21.15?
Stumped on what to buy for the little ones in your family? Look no further than this listing for eight pocket knives
— including a cool one sporting the Budweiser logo — presently going for just $94.13.
But wait, there's more! You know what would be really neat in your in-laws' house? A water fountain! And lucky you, the opening bid is just a buck on this one
. Got an artsy-craftsy type on your gift list? She'll flip over this arc welder
and sandblasting cabinet
, each priced to move. The bargains just don't stop!
As noted by Fox 2
, all of the pieces of property up for auction have been sitting in the the possession of the treasurer's office for years — often as long as a decade — while attempts were made to track down their owners. And though this slate of goods is set to be sold, the proceeds on each sale will be held in perpetuity for the rightful owners to claim, should they ever decide to do so.
They may not have wanted the state to sell their stuff, but in any case, their loss is your gain. These kinds of deals on industrial meat-slicers
and mismatched office chairs
don't come along every day!
