CLICK FOR TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH: THE ULTIMATE KENTUCKY DERBY WATCH PARTY ON MAY 6!

Illinois Couple Charged with Murdering Infant Son

Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly brought baby Ocean to a hospital in St. Louis, where he died

By on Thu, Apr 6, 2023 at 4:19 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Facebook post from Logan Hutchings, posted the day after baby Ocean was admitted to a hospital in St. Louis.
Logan Hutchings Facebook
Logan Hutchings posted this to Facebook the day after baby Ocean was admitted to a hospital in St. Louis. Ocean died a day later.

An Illinois couple in their early 20s were charged on Tuesday with the murder of their 3-month-old boy, who died in St. Louis last spring.

The Illinois State Police said on Tuesday that Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly, both 21, brought their child, Ocean, to a hospital in St. Louis last June.

The baby was found to be suffering a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures. Ocean passed away June 14 at the hospital, two days after the family arrived.

Both Hutchings and Kelly are from Pinckneyville, an Illinois town of about 5,000 an hour southeast of St. Louis.

Cryptic social media posts in the immediate wake of Ocean's death suggest the couple blamed someone else for what happened, though they didn't say whom.

Kelly wrote on Facebook two days after Ocean's death, "My sweet boy. We will get justice to you."


Around that same time Hutchings posted, "My world has been turned around 5 times this week and I’ll never have trust in anyone again."

Now more than a year later, according to Buzzfeed news, on the same day as the couple's arrests, Logan's mother also suggested in a Facebook post that someone else killed Ocean. The post appears to have been deleted.

"So before all the keyboard warriors come to judge … remember GOD is our only judge and he will deal with the one who hurt my grandson bc he KNOWS who it was,” she wrote.

Hutchings and Kelly are currently being held in Washington County Jail on $1 million bond. Their next court date is April 20.

Just one month before Ocean's death, Hutchings posted a tribute to Kelly, to whom he'd recently gotten engaged. "I'm so proud of this woman for being such an amazing mother," he wrote. "I love you Sophia Kelly!"

The photos with the post appeared to show Kelly and a newborn, along with an older son. Both boys also appear in Kelly's Facebook posts.


click to enlarge Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly booking photos.
Illinois State Police
Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly booking photos.


We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Snowflake Kid Rock Joins Cancel Culture Crusade Against Bud Light

VIDEO: St. Louis Man Struck By Police Car After Shooting At It

By Ryan Krull

Video released by police showing events leading up to arrest of Taiwansley Jackson.

Multiple Fatalities From Reported Tornado in Southern Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Multiple Fatalities From Reported Tornado in Southern Missouri

Michael Browning Wins Ward 9 in a Landslide

By Ryan Krull

Michael Browning will represent the new Ward 9 on the Board of Aldermen.

Also in News

Please God Not Another One

By Monica Obradovic

Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft.

Multiple Fatalities From Reported Tornado in Southern Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Multiple Fatalities From Reported Tornado in Southern Missouri

Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

By Jenna Jones

Who Wore It Better: Fascist Edition

Lucas Kunce Touts $1.1 Million Haul

By Ryan Krull

Photo of Lucas Kunce.
More

Digital Issue

April 5, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us