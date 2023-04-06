Illinois Couple Charged with Murdering Infant Son

click to enlarge
Logan Hutchings posted this to Facebook the day after baby Ocean was admitted to a hospital in St. Louis. Ocean died a day later.
An Illinois couple in their early 20s were charged on Tuesday with the murder of their 3-month-old boy, who died in St. Louis last spring.
The Illinois State Police said on Tuesday that Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly, both 21, brought their child, Ocean, to a hospital in St. Louis last June.
The baby was found to be suffering a skull fracture and multiple rib fractures. Ocean passed away June 14 at the hospital, two days after the family arrived.
Both Hutchings and Kelly are from Pinckneyville, an Illinois town of about 5,000 an hour southeast of St. Louis.
Cryptic social media posts in the immediate wake of Ocean's death suggest the couple blamed someone else for what happened, though they didn't say whom.
Kelly wrote on Facebook
two days after Ocean's death, "My sweet boy. We will get justice to you."
Around that same time Hutchings posted
, "My world has been turned around 5 times this week and I’ll never have trust in anyone again."
Now more than a year later, according to Buzzfeed news
, on the same day as the couple's arrests, Logan's mother also suggested in a Facebook post that someone else killed Ocean. The post appears to have been deleted.
"So before all the keyboard warriors come to judge … remember GOD is our only judge and he will deal with the one who hurt my grandson bc he KNOWS who it was,” she wrote.
Hutchings and Kelly are currently being held in Washington County Jail on $1 million bond. Their next court date is April 20.
Just one month before Ocean's death, Hutchings posted a tribute to Kelly, to whom he'd recently gotten engaged. "I'm so proud of this woman for being such an amazing mother," he wrote. "I love you Sophia Kelly!"
The photos with the post appeared to show Kelly and a newborn, along with an older son. Both boys also appear in Kelly's Facebook posts.
Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly booking photos.
