Illinois Sheriffs Refuse to Enforce New Gun Law

A new assault-weapons ban has prohibited the sale of assault-style weapons in Illinois, but already in southern Illinois, some sheriffs say they won't enforce the ban.
In the two days since Illinois' new assault-weapons ban was signed into law, multiple southern Illinois sheriffs have stated publicly they will not be enforcing it.
Greene County Sheriff Robert McMillen said that the new law banning the sale of assault weapons is a “clear violation” of the Second Amendment.
Greene County is about an hour north of St. Louis.
McMillen said that he and his deputies will not investigate anyone or make arrests of people who violate the Protect Illinois Communities Act, which Governor J.B. Pritzker signed into law Tuesday.
McMillen went on to say that the Greene County jail will not house any detainees arrested by other law enforcement agencies for violating the new law.
The law also bans the sale of high-capacity magazines as well as "switches" that convert handguns into fully automatic weapons. Those in Illinois who already own assault weapons need to register them with law enforcement.
McMillen is hardly the only sheriff in southern Illinois publicly refusing to enforce the law. Sheriffs of LaSalle, Edwards, Woodford, Ogle, Coles, Lee and McHenry counties are among those who have issued statements similar to McMillen's.
In Macoupin County, just east of Greene, Sheriff Shawn Kawl posted a statement today that read in part, "Neither myself nor my office will be checking to ensure that lawful gun owners register their weapons with the state." He added that his office wouldn't arrest anyone for non-compliance of the the new law.
Just across the river from St. Louis, St. Clair County Sheriff Richard Watson stopped short of saying he wouldn't enforce the law, but did issue a letter yesterday saying that he supported challenges to it.
According to Politico, Pritzker called the sheriffs refusing to enforce the law “political grandstanding at its worst.”
The governor added: "Anyone who advocates for law, order and public safety and then refuses to follow the law is in violation of their oath of office."
Meanwhile, on this side of the river, 19-year-olds in Missouri
can legally buy assault weapons without a background check via unlicensed sales.
