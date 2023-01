Imo's QR Code Made of Pizza Is Peak Pandemic Dining

click to enlarge Imo's pizza in the form of a QR code.

We never thought we would use these two words together: cool and QR code. But here we are.That's because this isn't some AI-generated QR code. This is something only a human could do — and a St. Louis human for that matter: Create possibly the tastiest QR code of all time, made out of Imo's pizza.Take a look:That’s right –– hundreds of squares of Imo's pizza were cut and crafted to create a QR code for its Square Deals rewards program.The QR code and rewards program coincides with the release of a new Imo's app. The app will feature delivery options and the ability to cash in on Square Deals rewards programs.With the rewards program, customers receive one "square" point with each $15 order, allowing them to receive free appetizers, salads, drinks and pizzas. Three squares can get you a free drink, and 25 squares gets you a 16-inch extra large, one-topping pizza and an appetizer.For more information visit Imo's website Those who sign up for Square Deals in January will receive two free squares. All you have to do is scan the QR code.Here’s a look behind the scenes of how the QR code came together: