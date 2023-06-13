In Senate Run, Wesley Bell Seeks To Calm Chaos — Unlike Josh Hawley

The RFT caught up with Bell a few days after his announcement to talk about the race, his history of pulling off upset wins and his love for the film Pulp Fiction.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
Over the past several months, Kunce has been campaigning as his full-time job and racking up endorsements, including from the AFL-CIO labor union. Do you have any concerns about jumping into the race later than he did?
I'm not gonna speak about other Democrats in their races. They can speak for themselves. I'm just going to continue to make my case. I think the country faces big problems. Missourians don't believe their voices are being heard. People see a lot of dysfunction in Washington. I have experience bringing people together in meaningful ways. When I came into office, we didn't have a whole lot of law enforcement support, as you know. But we got to work, and we started building those relationships. Now we have an abundance of support coming from law enforcement. Washington needs more of that. I think the problem about politics is that we treat it as sport and not about solving problems.
Keeping on that theme of building bridges, you're going to have to win over some voters who, in the past, have either not voted or voted for a Republican. What's the plan to do that?
I ran against a 27-year incumbent, so I'm not afraid of a tough fight. We didn't say we were only going to stay in the Dem areas, and we're going to ignore the Republican areas. No, we were out in West County. We were out in South County. No one thought we could win. Next thing you know, you got supporters and fans popping up all over. That's the exact same approach we're going to take now. We're going to go to every corner of the state.
What would you say to the individual who lives in St. Louis County and is now concerned that your time is going to be divided between campaigning as well as running the county prosecutor's office?
We are laser focused on public safety. I have a great group of men and women at the St. Louis County prosecutor's office. You don't see a lot of the dysfunction that you see in other places. I'm not going to single out anybody or any particular region. But you don't see that in St. Louis County. We work together, and it's a lot harder because we have 88 municipalities and 55 police departments. That takes a lot of work. And I will remind you that Senator Hawley, when he ran for U.S. Senate, was attorney general. So that precedent is there. We can we can do two things at once. We can walk and chew gum.
I'll say this before your next question, as far as the contrast between Hawley and me. When I was faced with chaos, in Ferguson, it was a lot going on, I worked to calm tensions between police and protesters. When Senator Hawley was faced with chaos, he chose to inflame it. I think voters will have a clear contrast and distinction. We're going to take that message across the state. That's how we're going to win.
Do you have an opinion on the proposed law that would give police more power to confiscate weapons that are being carried openly by people who don't have concealed carry permits?
From a bigger picture, I'm a supporter of common sense gun safety. I'm also a supporter of local jurisdictions having more say in how to protect their residents. I'm a gun owner, too. But we know that it was a Fox News poll actually that showed 87 percent of Americans support not only red flag laws but also just simple background checks. I know the counter argument, that people will try to throw bombs and say, "They just want to take guns away." No, we just want to make sure people are safe and responsible and know how to use them.
Last time I talked to you, you quoted one of your favorite films Pulp Fiction. I'm curious if in Quentin Tarantino's body of work there's any wisdom that will help you in this in this race to replace?
[Laughs] Give me like two seconds. Thank you for this question.
Take your time.
I was initially going with "Zed's dead," but that's too morbid.
[At this point, Bell paused for a moment, saying he wanted to be sure get this quote right. The following riff on the line uttered by Samuel L. Jackson's character in the film was only slightly aided by the Internet.]
Blessed is he who in the name of charity and goodwill, shepherds the weak through the valley of darkness, for he is truly his brother's keeper and the finder of lost children. And I will strike down upon thee with great hard work and carrying a message of bringing people together for those who attempt to destroy my brother.
Nice. I love it.
We're all brothers and sisters. I don't care what your background is, white, Black, Asian, we do outreach with everyone. We got enough people trying to divide us and play the culture war. We need more people that are going to work together and actually pass meaningful legislation that is going to help people in their everyday lives, help regular Missourians, regular Americans.
