Support Local Journalism. Join Riverfront Times Press Club.

Inside the Deadliest Mass Overdose in St. Louis History

Seven Parkview Apartments residents overdosed when they unknowingly took fentanyl

By on Wed, Jul 13, 2022 at 11:55 am

click to enlarge In February, Parkview Apartments was the scene of the deadliest mass overdose in St. Louis history. - THEO WELLING
THEO WELLING
In February, Parkview Apartments was the scene of the deadliest mass overdose in St. Louis history.

On February 5, St. Louis Metropolitan Police officers began following the trail of the deadliest mass drug overdose in St. Louis history.

It was a cold, bright Saturday morning when they entered Parkview Apartments number 1015, at 4451 Forest Park Avenue.

Police discovered five people: Three were passed out, but still clinging to life. Two others, men ages 57 and 61, had already died, according to city police reports.

All had smoked crack cocaine tainted with fentanyl, a synthetic opioid painkiller up to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

At about noon the same day, police found the body of a man who had overdosed in nearby Park Place Apartments at 4399 Forest Park Avenue.

Ninety minutes later, police once again entered Parkview and took the elevator to the 14th floor, then hustled to apartment 1413. There they found the bodies of two more men who died from fentanyl poisoning, police records show.

Just after midnight the next day, and only three doors down, police discovered the lifeless body of a 54-year-old man in apartment 1416. An hour later, they found a 57-year-old man who had collapsed outside the 14th-floor elevator.

The final fatality was a woman, 54, whose body was discovered around 2 p.m. on February 7 in apartment 1424, police records show.

During this three-day window, dozens of St. Louis police and firefighters swarmed the building to look for new overdose victims as 911 call followed 911 call.

A woman who lived in the building and didn't wish to be identified told the Riverfront Times she first heard about the overdose deaths after waking up from a nap on February 5 and talking to a relative on the ground floor.

"The relative said, 'They just found three bodies,'" she recalls. The next morning, her relative gave her an update: "'They found five,' and I'm like, 'Oh, my God.'"

Sirens blared morning and night that weekend.

"Man, listening to it was so scary," says the woman who has since moved out of Parkview. "It was like, 'Oh, my God, we were living in a movie. ... It started to almost become normal to see these people — they were just wheeling bodies out."

A man who asked to be identified as J.J. has lived on Parkview's 14th floor for many years. He said the floor was flooded with police throughout that February weekend.

"They came in like they did a raid," J.J. recalls. "They came to my door. Bam. Bam. Bam. I jumped out of my bed. They said, 'Anybody else in there with you?' I said, 'No, it's just me.'"

Most of those who died had lived or hung out on Parkview's 14th floor. Each was well known and liked by other apartment residents.

"They were super-nice, super-sweet," the ex-tenant says. "You'd always see them in the hallways at some point, like downstairs in the front."

The overdose deaths that weekend included a man nicknamed Freckles, a frequent 14th-floor visitor. He lived with his mother in a nearby apartment house.

There was Re-Re, a big woman who used a wheelchair and Calvin, who had long supported himself as a house painter and handyman.

And there was Andre, a University City High School graduate who, according to a family friend, had been sober and drug free for years before relapsing the day of his passing. Andre had been an amateur boxer in his youth, along with his older brother, Robert, who spoke proudly of him at his memorial service in late February.

"I was a lefty," Robert told mourners during a service shared on YouTube. "He was a righty."


Full text

next

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

News Slideshows

DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

St. Louis Twitter Reacts To Political Scandal [PHOTOS]

Trending

Granite City School District Distances Itself from Student-Teacher Affair Memoir

By Ryan Krull

A former Granite-City school teacher has released a memoir about an affair he had with on of his students.

Hartmann: Missouri Democrats Are Their Own Worst Enemy

By Ray Hartmann

Trudy Busch Valentine and Lucas Kunce are the leading democratic candidates running to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate. Their approaches to campaigning have been radically different.

Hartmann: Greater St. Louis Inc Needs To Ditch Its Real Estate Side Hustle

By Ray Hartmann

Jason Hall is the CEO of Greater St. Louis Inc. and oversees Arch to Park Equity Fund LLC.

First Probable Case Of Monkeypox Reported in St. Louis

By Jenna Jones

St. Louis has its first probable case of monkeypox.

Also in News

Pregnant Women Can't Get Divorced in Missouri

By Ryan Krull

Lake of the Ozarks attorney Danielle Drake filed for divorce in December 2020. Later that month she discovered she was pregnant.

VIDEO: Josh Hawley Verbally Spanked On Live TV By Law Professor

By Jenna Jones

VIDEO: Josh Hawley Verbally Spanked On Live TV By Law Professor

Hartmann: Missouri Democrats Are Their Own Worst Enemy

By Ray Hartmann

Trudy Busch Valentine and Lucas Kunce are the leading democratic candidates running to replace Roy Blunt in the U.S. Senate. Their approaches to campaigning have been radically different.

Missouri Turns to Internet for Abortion Medication Amid Ban

By Monica Obradovic

Residents of states with strict abortion bans are turning to online pharmacies for abortion pills.
More

Digital Issue

July 13, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us