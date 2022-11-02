Irate Parents Question Jana Elementary Over Rezoning Plan

They accuse the Hazelwood School District of acting in secrecy and moving too fast

By on Wed, Nov 2, 2022 at 1:00 pm

click to enlarge Jana Elementary School in Florissant, Missouri.
Google Maps
Parents say the move will destroy the students' sense of community and disrupt their educations.

During a closed-door meeting late last month, the Hazelwood School District Board of Education voted on the future of Jana Elementary School, the site in Florissant that had suddenly closed a few weeks earlier after tests revealed dangerous levels of radioactive waste that were created during the building of the first atomic bombs.

However, the Hazelwood school board did not vote on the plan in open session, a fact that fueled the anger of Jana parents who voiced their objections during a school board meeting Tuesday night.

Sending Jana’s nearly 400 students to five other schools — a key part of the newly unveiled rezoning plan — would ruin the students’ sense of community, disrupt their educations, cause unreasonable crowding at the students’ new schools and create hardship for parents, according to parents who spoke.

Jason Bell, whose daughter attends Jana, and who himself is a graduate of the school, accused the school district of tearing apart the community fabric that Jana made possible.

“You ripped that apart,” he told the board during the meeting’s public comment section. “We understand the hurt that happens when you separate from that environment where you feel most comfortable.”

Betsy Rachel, the school board president, declined to comment on a reporter’s questions as to why the school board did not conduct a public vote on Jana’s future after meeting in closed session October 24.

Rachel defended the board’s actions.

“The executive session discussion was appropriate to be discussed in closed session,” Rachel said.

Jordyn Elston, the school district spokeswoman, denied any violation of law occurred.

On October 18, in executive session, the Board reviewed the results of the Jana Elementary School test results to consider legal considerations and options regarding the safety of the school, according to a statement Elston released late Wednesday morning.

click to enlarge Superintendent Nettie Collin-Hart (left) and Board Secretary Kristina Allen during Tuesday's meeting.
Mike Fitzgerald
Superintendent Nettie Collin-Hart (left) and Board Secretary Kristina Allen during Tuesday's meeting.


“At that meeting, the Board did not vote, but discussed and came to a consensus on how to move forward to protect students and staff and limit legal liability,” she wrote. “At the open meeting that night, the Board read a statement outlining the plan discussed to which they came to consensus on in executive session.”

On October 24, the board discussed the option of leasing property owned by other entities. After that discussion, the board voted to uphold the previous consensus and to read the Board’s plan in their open meeting on October 18.

“The Board then read that plan at the open meeting that same evening,” Elston wrote. “There was no violation of state law.”

Yet, if that narrative is true, then there is no mention of it in the school board’s own minutes for the October 24 meeting, or how each of the seven board members voted, according to a review of minutes posted on the Hazelwood School District website.

Cindy Ormsby, the school district attorney, referred all questions to Elston.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Jana parents were told they would learn by November 14 which of the five elementary schools — Barrington, Brown, Coldwater, McCurdy and Walker — their kids would be attending. The plan takes effect November 28, right after the Thanksgiving break.

Several Jana parents also raised concerns that radioactive waste could be affecting other Hazelwood schools on the Coldwater Creek floodplain, which was contaminated by secretly buried radioactive waste at the West Lake Landfill in nearby Bridgeton.

Related
Waste from the Manhattan Project continues to poison St. Louis' Coldwater Creek — even though the federal government first reported that contamination in 1989.

Hartmann: Jana Elementary’s Quick Closure May Be Too Little, Too Late: Since 1989, the feds have pretended to be serious about Coldwater Creek. Yet here we are


Rachel declined to say directly if the school district planned to test other school sites but referred to a statement the school board issued on October 19.

The statement reads: “The Hazelwood School District Board of Education will be working with our legal counsel to communicate to the appropriate agencies responsible, the necessity to immediately clean up and remediate any and all hazardous waste at Jana Elementary and any other District sites. In addition, the Board is also authorizing the study of Jana and any places made aware of need.”

An RFT reporter would’ve have asked Superintendent Nettie Collins-Hart her views on the matter, but a security guard brusquely ejected the reporter from the school board meeting when he tried to ask a Jana parent for the correct spelling of her name.

Before the public comments section, Rachel read a statement in which she made it clear the board empathized with the plight of Jana staff, parents and students.

After the meeting, Ashley Bernaugh, the president of the Jana Parent Teacher Association, and the mother of a Jana student, told the RFT that Jana parents are considering their next move, but options are limited.

“Folks are pretty demoralized at this point,” Bernaugh said. “We have a right to public education. But the thumb is on the scale of where we have to go now.”

This story has been updated with an additional photo.

Tags:

Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)
Join the Riverfront Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]
Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

Vigil After CVPA High School Shooting Draws St. Louisans to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]
Riverfront Times reporter Monica Obradovic was on the scene.

On-Site Reports and Reactions to the School Shooting at CVPA in St. Louis
Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Trending

Kevin Johnson Has Grappled With His Guilt for 17 Years -- But He Doesn't Want to Die

By Monica Obradovic

Kevin Johnson in prison

Emerson Mulls Move From St. Louis in $14B Blackstone Deal

By Benjamin Simon

Emerson's Ferguson campus headquarters.

Missouri 'Venom Fest' Ends Early After Cobra Disappears

By Ryan Krull

File photo of a two-headed snake.

Andoe's Society Page: Inside an Elevated Central West End Soiree

By Chris Andoe

The view from Choinski and Jewett's apartment.

Also in News

Missouri 'Venom Fest' Ends Early After Cobra Disappears

By Ryan Krull

File photo of a two-headed snake.

St. Louis Shooting Victim Jean Kuczka Remembered as 'Selfless'

By Monica Obradovic

Jean Kuczka died while shielding her students from gunfire

What You Need to Bring to Vote In Missouri

By Jaime Lees

Know what you need before you go this upcoming election day.

Stunning $300 Million Amusement Park Planned for Missouri

By Benjamin Simon

An aerial shot of the Lake of the Ozarks shows a brightly lit amusement park that features a Ferris wheel and plenty of rides on a lakefront property.
More

Digital Issue

November 2, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us