It's About To Get Wet AF in St Louis

Rain and a flood warning are on the horizon today

By on Thu, Mar 23, 2023 at 6:42 am

It's going to rain, but not this bad.
Screengrab from @FMtheWeatherman / Twitter
It's going to rain, but not this bad.

Yesterday afternoon, the City of St. Louis sent out a warning that starting tonight at 7 p.m. a flood watch will be in effect for more than 24 hours.

The alert says that there is an expected rainfall of one to two inches. The flood watch will be in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday.

St. Louis experienced significant flash flooding last summer. Late July saw historic extreme weather, with more than eight inches of rain falling over the course of one night, leading to flash flooding and a state of emergency being declared in the city and county.

Nowhere near that amount is expected in the coming days, but in its alert, the National Weather Service says that "Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible."

Areas as far south as Farmington, Missouri, and as far north as Alton, Illinois, are included in the flood watch.

