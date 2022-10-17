It's Already Time To Freeze Your Ass Off, St. Louis

click to enlarge Via Staffan Vilcans / Flickr The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 9 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Temperatures are expected to be 20 degrees below normal through Wednesday. Here are a list of record lows for selected cities across the area. #stlwx #midmowx #mowx #ilwx pic.twitter.com/6qdYYy2CDW — NWS St. Louis (@NWSStLouis) October 17, 2022

It was only a matter of time. The last couple weeks were glorious — bright, sunny days; tepid temperatures with a just hint of cool — but as all of St. Louis knows, good weather here is about as short lived as a Cardinals winning streak.All that to say: get ready to freeze your ass off the next couple days.According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the St. Louis area and throughout the Midwest may drop 20 degrees below normal for the next couple days.We’re talking record-breaking cold. Tonight, temperatures are predicted to drop as low as 22 degrees, at least 20 degrees below what we usually see this time of year.Make sure to bundle up tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 9 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.But don’t pack all your summer clothes away quite yet. Warm weather may rebound later this week. Temperatures are expected to rise to the high 70s by Friday.Thank whatever higher power you believe in for the brief reprieve. We’ll take as much warm weather we can get before the cold bite of winter permanently sets in.