It's Already Time To Freeze Your Ass Off, St. Louis

Expect frigid temperatures the next couple days, but they won't stay low for long

By on Mon, Oct 17, 2022 at 11:33 am

click to enlarge A frosted window in front of a sunset.
Via Staffan Vilcans / Flickr
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 9 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

It was only a matter of time. The last couple weeks were glorious — bright, sunny days; tepid temperatures with a just hint of cool — but as all of St. Louis knows, good weather here is about as short lived as a Cardinals winning streak.

All that to say: get ready to freeze your ass off the next couple days.

According to the National Weather Service, temperatures in the St. Louis area and throughout the Midwest may drop 20 degrees below normal for the next couple days.
We’re talking record-breaking cold. Tonight, temperatures are predicted to drop as low as 22 degrees, at least 20 degrees below what we usually see this time of year.

Make sure to bundle up tomorrow morning. The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning from 9 p.m. tonight to 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

But don’t pack all your summer clothes away quite yet. Warm weather may rebound later this week. Temperatures are expected to rise to the high 70s by Friday.

Thank whatever higher power you believe in for the brief reprieve. We’ll take as much warm weather we can get before the cold bite of winter permanently sets in.

News Slideshows

Albert Pujols Hits 700 Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild

Albert Pujols Hits 700th Career Home Run, Twitter Goes Wild
Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter

Josh Hawley Says There's One Gender, Gets Roasted on Twitter
@buzbeto / Flickr

St. Louis Twitter Roasts Cardinals Broadcaster Jim Edmonds [PHOTOS]
Pershing Avenue & DeBaliviere Avenue

More Flash Flooding Overtakes St. Louis Streets [PHOTOS + VIDEOS]

