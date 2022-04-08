It’s F*cking Snowing in St. Louis

The weather patterns in the Midwest are always a rollercoaster. We know that one day it might be cold and then the next day it might be hot. We often use our heaters and our air conditioners in the same day. We’ve learned to wear layers as to not get overheated when the sun suddenly starts baking us in our turtlenecks.
But this shit today? This shit is unforgivable.
We’d had close to two weeks of decent temperatures in St. Louis. There were even days when temps were in the 70s! The flowers have sprouted. The trees are blooming. The freaking crocus flowers started popping weeks ago.
And now what’s going on outside? Flurries. Fucking flurries. And not just the tiny kind that you can hardly see. We’re talking snowflakes that are fat AF just dropping from the sky.
We decided to consult the handy Midwestern winter chart to see where we stand.
Back in February, we hit “Fool’s Spring.”
February 6, 2022
And now that we've made it through "Spring of Deception" it seems that we’re at “Third Winter.”
That means that Spring is actually on the way now but that the real version of “The Pollening” hasn’t even happened yet. F our lives.
We’ll make it through, though. Just like we always do. And at least we had fair warning. The Prophet Prince foretold this long ago.