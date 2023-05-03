United We Brunch is Saturday - Limited Tickets Remain

Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Alleged Sexual Battery

The brother of Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Patrick Mahomes has been accused of forcibly kissing the owner of a Kansas City bar

By on Wed, May 3, 2023 at 11:29 am

Jackson Mahomes, a social media influencer and brother of Kansas City Chiefs athlete Patrick Mahomes, has been arrested for aggravated sexual battery.

As reported by TMZ, Jackson Mahomes was arrested on Wednesday for an alleged incident in Kansas City two months ago. Mahomes, 22, was accused of sexually and physically assaulting the owner of Aspen's Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park.

Video obtained by the Kansas City Star appears to show Mahomes grabbing a woman by the face and forcibly kissing her.

Mahomes was arrested Wednesday morning at 7:42 a.m., jail records show. He was booked with a $100,000 bond.

Police confirmed in March that Mahomes was the subject of an investigation.

In two separate incidents, according to the Kansas City-Star, Mahomes was accused of of shoving a 19-year-old male waiter multiple times and later forcibly kissing the owner of Aspens Restaurant and Lounge, who is 40.

Mahomes' lawyer had previously stated Mahomes did nothing wrong.

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
