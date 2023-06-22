Janae Edmondson Sues St. Louis, Daniel Riley and Others

The maimed teen's lawsuit says the city had a responsibility to keep downtown intersections in "reasonably safe condition"

By on Thu, Jun 22, 2023 at 9:56 am

click to enlarge Janae Edmondson
GoFundMe
Janae Edmondson was pinned between two cars and had both of her legs amputated after a crash in February.

The teenager who lost her legs in St. Louis in February after a 21-year-old free on bond struck her with his car is now suing the city.

Janae Edmondson says in a lawsuit filed in city circuit court on Tuesday that the city had a duty to keep the intersection downtown where the crash occurred in a "reasonably safe condition."

In February, the then-16-year-old high school athlete was visiting St. Louis with her family for a volleyball tournament downtown when she was struck by a car driven by Daniel Riley.

Riley, who did not have a driver's license, was free on bond for armed robbery charges. Despite the fact that he had violated the terms of his bond dozens of times, he remained out of jail. 

The crash set off an outpouring of support for Edmondson, who had to have both her legs amputated, as well as a wave of anger at then-Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. 

Edmondson's lawsuit names Riley as a defendant as well, accusing him of driving in a negligent and careless manner. Police reports from the time of the accident say Riley was driving 20 mph above the speed limit. 

Also named in the lawsuit are Kimberly Riley, who Edmondson's lawyers say allowed Riley to drive the car he later crashed, despite the fact she should have known he was on house arrest.

Enterprise Rent-A-Car and Elizabeth Smith, the driver of the vehicle Riley struck before striking Edmonson, are also named.

Back in February, Gardner initially blamed Judge Bryan Hettenbach for granting Riley bond, but public sentiment swayed decisively against Gardner. Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey began a legal process to remove her from office. She resigned May 16. 

The City of St. Louis, as well as the other defendants named in Edmondson's suit, has yet to file a response in court.

Related
Janae Edmondson was pinned between two cars and had both of her legs amputated after a crash Saturday night.

Teen's Tragedy Spotlights Traffic Violence Trend in St. Louis: Last year was the deadliest year for traffic violence, according to Trailnet

Related
Janae Edmondson's speak at Daniel Riley's detention hearing.

Janae Edmondson's Parents Urge St. Louis Judge To Keep Daniel Riley in Jail: "The car was going so fast, it took my daughter out of my arms," her father said

Related
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

As Kim Gardner Fights to Keep Job, Judges' Role in Case Sees Scrutiny: One critic says that after years of incompetence, this case might be one in which Gardner "really did nothing wrong"

Related
Kim Gardner in court.

Kim Gardner Resigns: The embattled St. Louis Circuit Attorney spares St. Louis, and herself, a grueling summer

Tags:

About The Author

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
