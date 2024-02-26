Janky 'Wyoning' Sign Gets Installed, Uninstalled in Rapid Succession

click to enlarge RYAN KRULL Can't anything be done properly the first time?

“Wyoning” doesn’t appear on many maps of the United States, but it did make a brief appearance in Tower Grove South this past weekend.

The misspelled sign was installed at what is supposed to be the intersection of Wyoming Street and Morgan Ford Road.

The sign is smaller and more curved than typical city street signs, indicating this one may have been sourced from a different subcontractor than most — perhaps a company that saves money by not using spell check.

It’s unclear when the sign with one too many n’s and one too few m’s was installed. It first came to our attention last night when Fox 2’s Joe Millitzer tweeted about it.

“There have been several misspelled signs going up over the last few months,” Millitzer wrote. “They usually get fixed pretty fast.”

Sagacious words, those were. This morning an employee with the city’s Traffic department was on the scene, swapping out the misspelled sign for one that does right by the Equality State and its dozens of residents. You can watch the ole south city switcheroo in the video below:



