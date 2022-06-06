Japanese Filmmaker Creating Documentary About St. Louis Baby Tooth Survey

click to enlarge
A photo of a nuclear test that was part of a previous television program Hideaki Ito worked on.
A Japanese filmmaker is coming to St. Louis to create a documentary about radiation exposure in the United States, specifically focusing on the Baby Tooth Survey, a scientific study started in 1959 to ascertain if above ground nuclear testing was causing harmful radioactive chemicals to get into people's bodies. Scientists collected and tested baby teeth because they needed bone samples for the study. The filmmaker is looking for people who participated in the study to talk to for his documentary, which will play on television in Japan and hopefully travel to theaters and film festivals in the U.S. when complete.
"After this Baby Tooth Survey, it was proven that American children were exposed to the radioactive materials," says Hideaki Ito,
61, the independent filmmaker who is creating the documentary. Ito, who previously worked for Nankai Network in Japan, has created other films
about nuclear tests, including a film about nuclear tests conducted by the U.S. above the Pacific, which led to widespread radiation exposure for fishermen and fish.
"For more than 10 years after these events, Japanese were unaware of the contaminated tuna," he says.
Picture of the Hiroshima atomic bomb cloud. Picture found in Honkawa Elementary School in 2013.
Ito has been fascinated by nuclear fall out since he was in high school. Growing up in Japan near Hiroshima, he would visit every year and "the horror of what happened never escaped my thoughts," he says. The atomic bomb "Little Boy" was dropped on the city on August 6, 1945.
The bomb detonated in the air, and many of the city's concrete buildings survived the blast — they were built to withstand earthquakes. But the firestorm that followed consumed everything it could in a 2 kilometer radius. It's estimated that 80,000 people died in the blast and ensuing conflagration. More than 90 percent of the doctors and nurses in the city were killed or injured. Still, people gathered at makeshift evacuation centers for help, but many died while waiting for medical care, resulting in rings of corpses.
Within 30 days of the blast, thousands more people died of acute radiation syndrome and years later, cancer rates soared among survivors, all as a result of the radioactive fallout from the bomb.
Ito encountered other stories about nuclear fallout as part of his job as a television producer, but also studied it in his free time. His interest intensified in 2011 when the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan triggered a massive tsunami. The disaster caused the Fukushima Nuclear Power Plant to have a meltdown resulting in the evacuation of more than 150,000 people.
"The fallout of the radioactive materials were widely spread through the Japanese continent after the Fukushima accident," Ito says. But "the government told us 'no direct threat to our health' and we had to believe that.
"In Japan, the scientific research regarding the fallout is close to zero," Ito adds. "Fortunately, the American researchers have been on the case."
That is a reference to the Baby Tooth Survey, which was a direct response to America's above ground nuclear testing program that started in 1945. The tests were done primarily in Nevada or New Mexico, but would create fallout clouds 300 miles wide that would then blow across the country.
Hideaki Ito.
In the midst of the Cold War, the United States treated the tests like warning shots to Russia, but scientists were concerned. The radioactive elements of the fallout would stay up in the atmosphere and be brought down in precipitation. It would get everywhere, including in our food, in our livestock and in us.
In St. Louis, concerned citizens organized themselves into the Greater St. Louis Citizens' Committee for Nuclear Information. Known as the CNI, the group hosted lectures, published a journal and organized a study to see if this radioactive material was really infiltrating our bodies. They wanted to test people's levels of strontium-90, a radioactive metal. But to test if it was in someone's body, they would need bone samples. Someone at the National Institutes of Health suggested scientists use baby teeth. Dr. Louise Reiss ran the study with help from researchers at Washington University and Saint Louis University. In the first year, volunteers collected 14,000 teeth (in a campaign that involved ads, dentists, semi-anunual Tooth Roundups, and even a Tooth Survey Week led by then-Mayor Raymond Tucker).
Each tooth came with a 3- by 5-inch card that indicated the biographical information about the donor. Individually, the teeth were too small to be a sample, so they were batched by year born, neighborhood collected and other information, and then tested. The tests proved conclusively that children born in 1954 had four times as much Strontium-90 in their teeth as children born in 1951. Kids born in 1957 had nine times more strontium-90 in their teeth as those born in 1951.
The Baby Tooth Survey was so effective and conclusive that John F. Kennedy signed a limited test-ban treaty into law that banned aboveground nuclear testing in the United States.
"The purpose of this movie is to make people aware of the truth," says Ito. "I want everyone to know what we have been exposed to unknowingly."
Ito is looking to talk to Baby Tooth Survey donors or anyone involved with the Baby Tooth Survey while he is in St. Louis from July 15 to 22. Reach out to him at burkeshiho(at)gmail(dot)com if you have a story to share.