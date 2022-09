Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area

click to enlarge VIA CITY OF BRENTWOOD The new Brenwood Park will have a playground and net-climber.

click to enlarge VIA CITY OF BRENTWOOD An aerial shot of the new Brentwood Park, complete with creeks, playgrounds, walking paths and more.

click to enlarge VIA CITY OF BRENTWOOD Visitors will also have an area to sit, overlooking part of the park.

click to enlarge VIA CITY OF BRENTWOOD A look at a rock climbing wall at the new Brentwood Park, set to open in the spring of 2023.

click to enlarge VIA CITY OF BRENTWOOD An overpass revealed in the Brentwood Park renderings.

Brentwood is adding a destination park to its city.On Wednesday, Brentwood's Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a total of $7.4 million to fund a state-of-the-art playground in the suburb. The new park will feature a rock climbing wall, zip line, net climber, boardwalk and a creek.The playground has been at the center of discussion in Brentwood for months . In February, aldermen had previously OK’d $1.15 million for playground equipment. On Wednesday, they agreed to give an additional $6.3 million.The cost initially started at $5.7 million, but the request ballooned to $7.4 million due to inflation, city leaders told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch The playground is an initiative of Brentwood Bound, a $95 million project approved in 2017 to alleviate flooding and make road improvements in the city. The park was added to the plan in 2021. Brentwood Bound is largely being funded by a half cent sales tax that Brentwood voters approved in 2019. The park could be funded through the Stormwater and Park Improvements Capital Projects Fund and donations.The park will be located south of Manchester Road and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.Here is a look at the park renderings: