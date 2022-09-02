Jaw-Dropping Playground Coming to St. Louis Area

The new Brenwood Park will have a playground and net-climber.
Brentwood is adding a destination park to its city.
On Wednesday, Brentwood's Board of Aldermen unanimously approved a total of $7.4 million to fund a state-of-the-art playground in the suburb. The new park will feature a rock climbing wall, zip line, net climber, boardwalk and a creek.
The cost initially started at $5.7 million, but the request ballooned to $7.4 million due to inflation, city leaders told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
The playground is an initiative of Brentwood Bound, a $95 million project approved in 2017 to alleviate flooding and make road improvements in the city. The park was added to the plan in 2021. Brentwood Bound is largely being funded by a half cent sales tax that Brentwood voters approved in 2019. The park could be funded through the Stormwater and Park Improvements Capital Projects Fund and donations.
The park will be located south of Manchester Road and is scheduled to open in the spring of 2023.