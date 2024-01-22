JeffCo Fire Truck Spins Wildly on Ice, Nearly Takes Out a House [VIDEO]

click to enlarge Screen grab from @brianmmunoz. A Rock Community Fire Protection District engine moments before it stuck the landing.

Somewhere in Jefferson County firefighters ought to be both breathing a sigh of relief and patting themselves on the back.

Wild footage posted to various Twitter accounts shows an engine with the Rock Community Fire Protection District spinning out of control on a residential street. It does at least two full 360s as the truck spins through the neighborhood, with the front end of the engine swiping a parked sedan.

Then the engine slides almost gracefully onto a house's side yard.

Video taken by Joe Lawson and posted to Twitter by St. Louis Public Radio journalist Brian Munoz shows the impressive park job, which you can see below. Sure, the engine missed the driveway. But it also missed the two homes it slid between, as well as any people. The mailbox wasn't so lucky, but it could have been worse.

As all this plays out, onlookers respond as anyone would, shouting "holy shit!" over and over again.

The Rock Community Fire Protection District Jefferson County serves northeast Jefferson County.

Check out the video posted by Munoz below, as well as an alternate take courtesy of Twitter user @digglerjuice

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy recently conceded that his officers would perhaps benefit from slightly more stringent driver's training. Maybe he should send them to the firehouse in Jeff Co.



Watch both videos below: