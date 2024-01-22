JeffCo Fire Truck Spins Wildly on Ice, Nearly Takes Out a House [VIDEO]

It’s a “holy shit!” moment for the Rock Community Fire Protection District

By on Mon, Jan 22, 2024 at 12:59 pm

click to enlarge A Rock Community Fire Protection District engine moments before it stuck the landing.
Screen grab from @brianmmunoz.
A Rock Community Fire Protection District engine moments before it stuck the landing.

Somewhere in Jefferson County firefighters ought to be both breathing a sigh of relief and patting themselves on the back. 

Wild footage posted to various Twitter accounts shows an engine with the Rock Community Fire Protection District spinning out of control on a residential street. It does at least two full 360s as the truck spins through the neighborhood, with the front end of the engine swiping a parked sedan. 

Then the engine slides almost gracefully onto a house's side yard. 

Video taken by Joe Lawson and posted to Twitter by St. Louis Public Radio journalist Brian Munoz shows the impressive park job, which you can see below. Sure, the engine missed the driveway. But it also missed the two homes it slid between, as well as any people. The mailbox wasn't so lucky, but it could have been worse. 

As all this plays out, onlookers respond as anyone would, shouting "holy shit!" over and over again. 

The Rock Community Fire Protection District Jefferson County serves northeast Jefferson County. 

Check out the video posted by Munoz below, as well as an alternate take courtesy of Twitter user @digglerjuice

St. Louis Metropolitan Police Commissioner Robert Tracy recently conceded that his officers would perhaps benefit from slightly more stringent driver's training. Maybe he should send them to the firehouse in Jeff Co.

Watch both videos below:

Police chief Robert Tracy addresses the media after one year as the city's top cop.

St. Louis Police Chief Addresses Bar:PM Crash: ‘They Made a Mistake’: Robert Tracy is celebrating a year on the job and a big drop in homicides — but 3 recent high-profile crashes drew questions

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

