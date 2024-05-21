JeffCo Man’s Monthslong Crime Spree Leads to 252 Charges in St. Louis

A Jefferson County man was already facing 15 charges in the City of St. Louis for stealing, property damage and possessing a stolen vehicle when, on Friday, he was charged with a staggering 252 additional crimes.

Prosecutors say that 36-year-old Gage Luttman’s reign of burglaries and property damage began in August of last year when he was captured on surveillance video stealing a Hyundai, which he then used to commit further crimes, such as stealing items like bikes, chainsaws, and tools from south city garages.

The Hillsboro resident then started hitting storage units. The vast majority of the thefts occurred in south city, though he at times ventured as far north as Wydown Skinker.

An not-quite-complete list of the items he pilfered in the following months includes: a Vespa scooter; a Budweiser sign; a Remington rifle; at least 13 other guns; tools, tools, and more tools; DeWalt power tools; an iPad (which continued to ping on Luttman's street after its theft); a 4-point buck; lawn equipment; extension cords; a laptop; and a classic French-made automobile manufactured in 1955.

Prior to Friday, Luttman was already facing burglary, stealing, trespass and property damage charges that overlapped with the crime spree for which he was most recently charged.

Curiously, in January of this year — more or less in the middle of his burglary spree — he was arrested outside of the Hampton Village Club Fitness after police found him sitting in a stolen car.

That arrest occurred on January 30.

On February 8, he hit up a storage facility in the Ellendale neighborhood, pilfering an air compressor, musical instruments, clothing and a speaker.

On March 27, when Luttman allegedly stole the 1955 Citroen 2CV classic automobile, he had an encounter with police, who attempted to arrest him. Luttman fled on foot. He was arrested a few days later and has been in the city jail since April 2. He is due back in court on Thursday.

Prior to his arrest, Luttman had a minimal presence on TikTok, where he filmed himself singing along to Tupac, getting stuck in a tree trimmer and making fun of people who play golf.

In one video, uploaded with the hashtag “all in this together,” he tells the camera, “That’s all you can do. Live life to the fullest and enjoy the fuck out of it.”



