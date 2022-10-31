Jefferson County Teen Sold Cocaine, Guns on Instagram, Feds Say

Donye "El Baggo" Peace's account had links that undercover ATF agents say they used to buy weapons and blow

By on Mon, Oct 31, 2022 at 10:25 am

click to enlarge Donye Peace booking photo.
Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff Office
Donye Peace booking photo.

An 18-year-old from Jefferson County was indicted earlier this month in federal court for allegedly selling cocaine and firearms via Instagram.

Donye "El Baggo" Peace faces four charges, including distribution of cocaine and unlicensed firearms trafficking.

According to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office, three other men are charged in connection to the operation. They allegedly "stood guard" when Peace met buyers in public areas.

The indictments were unsealed Friday.

According to court filings, Peace is alleged to have advertised the sale of cocaine through a "Local Pharmacy" link on his Instagram page.

Undercover ATF agents say they arranged drug deals via the "Local Pharmacy" and bought drugs from Peace and his co-defendant, Otis M. Patterson, 21. Authorities say that during the deal, a third defendant, Theodore Bradford, 18, stood guard with an AR-15.

At least one sale Peace made to an undercover agent in August was recorded on the agent's hidden camera, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

According to court filings, after the success of his "Local Pharmacy" page, authorities say Peace set up a "Local Ammunition" page and began selling firearms over Instagram in a similar fashion. This allowed gun buyers to circumvent background checks required by licensed firearm dealers.

The U.S. Attorney's Office says that Peace sold guns to undercover agents prior to his arrest.

We welcome tips and feedback.
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

News Slideshows

Hundreds Mourn School Shooting in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Vigil After St. Louis School Shooting Draws Hundreds to Tower Grove Park [PHOTOS]

