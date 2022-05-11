John Collins-Muhammad Resigns From St. Louis Board of Aldermen

Alderman John Collins-Muhammad resigned from the St. Louis Board of Aldermen today.
Collins-Muhammad announced his departure by posting to social media a resignation email he sent to Board President Lewis Reed. He did not cite a specific reason for his departure.
I love you St. Louis. Please pray for my family and the community in which I love; and don’t deserve. pic.twitter.com/EAuwS4OnDa— John Collins Muhammad Jr. (@JohnMuhammadJr) May 11, 2022
“It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of the City of St. Louis,” Collins-Muhammad wrote. “I have made mistakes and I take full responsibility for those mistakes and I am forever sincerely grateful to the residents of the 21st Ward for allowing me this most extraordinary opportunity.”
Collins-Muhammad is the third member of the Board of Aldermen to resign this year. He joins Heather Navarro of the 28th Ward, who resigned in January to take a job with the Midwest Climate Collaborative.
Alderwoman Sarah Martin of the 11th Ward, a registered lobbyist, resigned last month after the passage of Prop R. The ballot measure imposed conflict-of-interest requirements and greenlit the creation of a citizens commission to redraw ward boundaries, a task normally under control of the BOA.
Collins-Muhammad is one of four aldermen who filed a lawsuit to prevent Prop R from going to effect.
In his email to Reed, Collins-Muhammad wrote “the weeks ahead will be tough.”
“I ask for continued prayers for myself and my family,” he continued. “I apologize to my family and to my constituents for my shortcomings and my mistakes.”
Collins-Muhammad has represented Ward 21 in North St. Louis since 2017. The ward encompasses College Hill, Kingsway East, North Riverfront, O’Fallon and Penrose neighborhoods.