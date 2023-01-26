John Mayer Will Play St. Louis 2 Times in 2023

Photo courtesy of Flickr / Focka
.
John Mayer
St. Louis John Mayer fans delight.
The seven-time Grammy winner and erstwhile talk show host
will be playing the Lou not once but twice in the coming months.
It was announced yesterday that Mayer will be playing a solo acoustic show
at the Enterprise Center on March 29 as part of a 20 city tour.
For anyone wanting to see Mayer playing with a full band, he'll be back in town at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater as part of Dead and Company
on June 7.
In addition to Mayer, Dead and Company features members of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart. Dead and Company are billing their 2023 dates as The Final Tour.
Tickets to the solo acoustic show go on sale February 3. Tickets to the Dead and Company show are on sale now.
We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.
Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter