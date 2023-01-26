John Mayer Will Play St. Louis 2 Times in 2023

The singer-songwriter will be in town for a solo acoustic show and return with Dead and Company

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023 at 9:33 am

Share on Nextdoor
John Mayer
Photo courtesy of Flickr / Focka.
John Mayer

St. Louis John Mayer fans delight.

The seven-time Grammy winner and erstwhile talk show host will be playing the Lou not once but twice in the coming months.

It was announced yesterday that Mayer will be playing a solo acoustic show at the Enterprise Center on March 29 as part of a 20 city tour.

For anyone wanting to see Mayer playing with a full band, he'll be back in town at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater as part of Dead and Company on June 7.

In addition to Mayer, Dead and Company features members of the Grateful Dead Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart. Dead and Company are billing their 2023 dates as The Final Tour.

Tickets to the solo acoustic show go on sale February 3. Tickets to the Dead and Company show are on sale now.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at [email protected]
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull.

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Riverfront Times

Ryan Krull

Ryan Krull is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times. Find him on Twitter @ryanwkrull
Read More about Ryan Krull
Scroll to read more St. Louis Metro News articles (1)

Trending

Newsletters

Join Riverfront Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall

By Jaime Lees

VIDEO: Snow Melting Off the Gateway Arch Creates Cool Waterfall

2 St. Louis Women Find Out They’re Getting Cheated on Via TikTok

By Rosalind Early

Liesel Julsrud (left) found out that the guy she was seeing was cheating on her after seeing a TikTok that Sophia Marren (right) made. The girls jokingly say that the cheater had a type, since they look similar.

Police, Courts Disagree Why St. Louis Teen Foundry Shooting Suspects Sent Home

By Ryan Krull

The City Foundry in Midtown.

This St. Louisan Has a Front Row Seat to the George Santos Debacle

By Ryan Krull

Jacob Long outside his boss, U.S. Representative Ritchie Torres's office.

Also in News

Josh Hawley Wants to Ban TikTok in the Entire United States

By Jaime Lees

Dweebs gonna dweeb

Hartmann: A Faithful Defense of the Right to an Abortion

By Ray Hartmann

The Reverend Traci Blackmon of the United Church of Christ is one of 13 plaintiffs on a suit filed against Missouri's strict abortion ban today.

Missouri TSA Found More than 200 Guns in Carry-On Baggage Last Year

By Ryan Krull

The TSA at Lambert International Airport has to tell a lot of people they can't fly the friendly skies with a gun.

'Egregious,' 'Negligent' Missouri Jail Must Pay $900K After Detainee Death

By Ryan Krull

The Reynolds County Jail in Centerville, MO.
More

Digital Issue

January 25, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Riverfront Times

PO Box 179456

St. Louis, MO 63117

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Riverfront Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us