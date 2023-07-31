Johnny Johnson's Execution Is Back on for August 1

Missouri's plan to execute a St. Louis man this Tuesday is back on — and he now has just one last long-shot chance to stop it.
A three-judge panel of the 8th Circuit Court of Appeals granted convicted killer Johnny Johnson a reprieve last week, swayed by his lawyers' arguments that Johnson's long history of mental illness deserved further analysis before he could be killed.
But on Saturday, the full bank of judges overruled that panel, denying Johnson's appeal. Now only the U.S. Supreme Court could halt the scheduled August 1 execution.
Johnson has never denied killing six-year-old Casey Williamson in suburban Valley Park. He lured her from her family's home, attempted to rape her and then bashed her head in with a brick.
But Johnson suffered from schizophrenia for years before killing Williamson, and his attorneys say he remains in deep mental distress today. They argue that the Eighth Amendment bars the execution of someone who is incompetent and cannot "rationally understand the reason for it."
As the attorneys wrote in a 72-page petition on June 30, "Because Mr. Johnson does not rationally understand the reason for his execution and believes Satan is using the State of Missouri to execute him to bring about the end of the world, which the voice of Satan has confirmed to him, he is not competent to be executed and carrying out the execution would violate the Eighth and Fourteenth Amendments to the United States Constitution."
But while a small panel of federal appellate justices found the arguments compelling, the full panel did not.
The U.S. Supreme Court has recently issued only brief unsigned orders denying attempts to block or delay executions. Last December, Justice Ketanji Brown-Jackson issued a four-page dissent in the case of Kevin Johnson, the St. Louis County man who the state executed on November 30. She said the state of Missouri failed to follow its own conviction integrity law in denying Johnson's claim without a hearing.
