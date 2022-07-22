Jon Hamm Joining Lucas Kunce for Fundraising Event This Weekend

Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce is attracting some big names to his campaign.
You. Me. Jon Hamm. Zoom. Tomorrow Night.— Lucas Kunce (@LucasKunceMO) July 22, 2022
Chip in $2 or more to join: https://t.co/8d1rDSNXbd pic.twitter.com/ETSK0Fy6dg
In addition to being endorsed by Pro-Choice Missouri, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee and VoteVets, Kunce has also attracted the support fellow Missouri boy Jon Hamm.
A former Marine who did tours in Afghanistan and Iraq before joining the Joint Staff at the Pentagon (where he worked with the CIA, the FBI, the State Department, the National Security Council and the Department of Homeland Security), Kunce has also become a big name in Missouri politics.
And if you want to see what he’s all about, you can attend his virtual grassroots fundraiser this Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Hamm will be there, too, presumably to show his support by lending some extra star power to the event.
You can donate just $2 at LucasKunce.com/hamm to get in on the event and Kunce, if he wins the Missouri Democratic Party nomination, will use that donation to go against his likely GOP opponent, disgraced ex-Governor Eric Greitens.
Visit LucasKunce.com for more information on Kunce and the event.