St. Louis Burger Week | July 18-24

Jon Hamm Joining Lucas Kunce for Fundraising Event This Weekend

It will cost you just $2 to attend

By on Fri, Jul 22, 2022 at 5:24 pm

Missouri Senate candidate Lucas Kunce is attracting some big names to his campaign.

In addition to being endorsed by Pro-Choice Missouri, the Progressive Change Campaign Committee and VoteVets, Kunce has also attracted the support fellow Missouri boy Jon Hamm.

A former Marine who did tours in Afghanistan and Iraq before joining the Joint Staff at the Pentagon (where he worked with the CIA, the FBI, the State Department, the National Security Council and the Department of Homeland Security), Kunce has also become a big name in Missouri politics.

And if you want to see what he’s all about, you can attend his virtual grassroots fundraiser this Saturday, July 23 at 7 p.m. via Zoom. Hamm will be there, too, presumably to show his support by lending some extra star power to the event.

You can donate just $2 at LucasKunce.com/hamm to get in on the event and Kunce, if he wins the Missouri Democratic Party nomination, will use that donation to go against his likely GOP opponent, disgraced ex-Governor Eric Greitens.

Visit LucasKunce.com for more information on Kunce and the event.

About The Author

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the Riverfront Times.
News Slideshows

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Twitter Roasts Him [PHOTOS]

Josh Hawley Runs Away From Jan. 6 Riot, Gets Roasted on Twitter [PHOTOS]
DOME HOUSE

This St. Louis Dome Home Is Actually Beautiful Inside [PHOTOS]
Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]

Everything We Saw at the Donald Trump Rally in Mendon, IL [PHOTOS]
Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

Rally For Choice Outside Planned Parenthood in St. Louis [PHOTOS]

